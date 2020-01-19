The Fairview boys basketball team came into Saturday’s night’s game at Fairview High School on Jan. 18 against the Plentywood Wildcats with a record of eight wins and one loss. When it was all said and done, they would leave with nine wins and still only one loss after a dominating performance by the Warriors, ultimately winning by a final score of 43-72.
Fairview senior Josh Herron, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches, was an imposing force all game down low in the paint and that began right from the start as he got the first five points of the game for either team in the first couple minutes of the game. That led to a staggering offensive performance by the Warriors not just through the first quarter leading 7-21, but the rest of the game.
Plentywood showed some offensive life in the second quarter, scoring 14 points, but Fairview’s shots continued to fall. Fairview senior Alex Shriver made his first three-pointer in the first quarter as time expired and those threes continued to fall for him. He shot four three-pointers in the first half and shot 100 percent from beyond the arc. Heading into halftime, the Warriors were leading 21-41.
Fairview’s offensive performance continued to be a sight to see in the second half outscoring the Wildcats 20-39. Plentywood even outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 16-12, but it didn’t matter. The Warriors chalked up another win with a 29-point cushion as the clock hit zeroes.
Shriver led the Warriors in scoring on back to back nights, tallying 21 in the win against Froid Lake on Friday, Jan. 17 and adding another 21 points in the win over Plentywood. Herron had 19, senior Trevor Karst had 10 and junior Paul Hardy had seven points. Senior Cody Asbeck had five points, sophomore Kanyon Taylor had four and rounding out the scoring was senior Gabe Schipman with three and freshman Hunter Sharbono with two points.
Senior Tyson Flickinger led Plentywood with 15 points, all of which came on three-pointers. Sophomore Reese Wirtz had 10 points and senior Jordon Troupe had seven. Also, getting on the board for the Wildcats were junior Chris Hagan and freshman Kieran Hernandez each tallying four points and freshman Quinn Abar rounded out the scoring with two.
Fairview’s next games coming up will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, against the Circle Wildcats in Circle, at 3 p.m. The following night on Friday, Jan. 24, the Warriors will be back home against the Culbertson Cowboys at 3 p.m., where they will look to remain near the top of the standings.