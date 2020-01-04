Following the girls game on Friday, Jan. 3, at Fairview High School was the Richey-Lambert Fusion boys basketball team taking on the Fairview Warriors. Fairview went on a 0-6 run to begin the game and never looked back. The Warriors defeated the Fusion 39-57 giving Richey-Lambert their second loss of the season as both teams came into the night with a 3-1 overall record.
Scoring the first points of the game was Fairview senior Lak Kloker, followed by back to back two-pointers by fellow seniors Josh Herron and Luke Lebsock, which led to toe 0-6 run by the Warriors. Richey-Lambert junior Caleb Senner and senior Hunter Watson got points on the board in the first quarter for the Fusion with a three-pointer and a two-pointer, respectively. The Warriors, at the end of the first quarter, led 5-14.
Fairview senior Alex Shriver scored the first five points of the second quarter for the Warriors, increasing their lead. That lead continued to increase from nine in the first quarter to 14 heading into halftime with a score of 18-32.
In the third quarter, the Fusion outscored the Warriors 15-12, but would only bring themselves within 11 at the end of the third quarter trailing 33-44.
The lead from the outset by the Warriors proved to be too much for the Fusion to overcome even with a 15 point performance from Senner, 12 points from sophomore Grady Gonsioroski, eight points from senior Blake Lien and four points for Watson. Richey-Lambert only mustered up six points in the final quarter.
Three Fairview players were in double digits for scoring. Herron had a dominating performance down low in the paint, notching up a team-leading 21 points for the Warriors. Lebsock had 12 points on the night and Shriver had 10.
Fairview’s next game will be away on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. against the Savage Warriors.
Richey-Lambert’s next game will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at Richey against the Circle Wildcats starting at 1 p.m.