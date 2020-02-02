It was a rematch of a game earlier in the year, and the Fairview Warriors boys basketball team won.
The Warriors found themselves on the road Friday night, Jan. 31 against the Richey-Lambert Fusion at Lambert High School. Fairview defeated R&L 39-57 on the home court at Fairview High School.
Fairview got off to a quick lead and never looked back, winning by a comfortable margin of 69-44.
Fairview took the lead 12-4 early in the first quarter, hitting a high percentage of shots from the floor.
The Fusion outscored the Warriors 4-8 in the final couple minutes of the quarter, but Fairview’s offense has been high-powered all season. The team didn’t let up in the first quarter, holding a 16-12 lead.
The lead increased from there in every quarter for the Warriors, draining shot after shot from three-point range on the heels of seniors Trevor Karst, Lak Kloker, Alex Shriver and Cody Asbeck.
Senior Josh Herron used his 6’2 frame down low to dominate inside. Fairview outscored the Fusion 21-10 in the second quarter, taking a 37-22 lead into halftime after Karst hit the first of his two buzzer-beating three-pointers to end the quarter.
The Warriors remained hot from the floor. R&L had brief spurts of dominance with mini-runs throughout the game, but Fairview never let up. The team outscored the Fusion 32-22 in the second half, finishing with a 25-point victory.
Fairview moves to 12-1 on the season, remaining undefeated in conference play at 5-0.
R&L falls to 7-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Shriver led all Warriors in scoring with 16 points. Herron was not far behind with 15. Asbeck finished with 13. Karst had 8, Kloker had 5, and junior Paul Hardy, sophomore Kanyon Taylor and freshman Hunter Sharbono each scored 4 points.
R&L juniors Caleb Senner and Toby Clinton each had 10 points. Seniors Blake Lien and Hunter Watson each scored 8.
The Gonsioroski brothers, sophomore Grady, tallied 5 points, while his brother, senior Gabe, had 3 points on the night.
Fairview boys basketball defeats Savage on the home floor
After defeating the R&L Fusion the night before at Lambert High School, the Warriors were back. They took on another in-conference opponent, the Savage Warriors.
Fairview picked up right where they left off. In fact, they've played well all season so far. They defeated Savage 24-66.
Fairview began the game on a 0-16 run before Savage got their first bucket on a two-pointer from junior Sloan McPherson at 1:03 mark in the first quarter.
Fairview senior Alex Shriver went 3 of 5 from the three-point line in the first quarter. Fellow Fairview senior Trevor Karst also was successful from beyond the arc. That brought Fairview to a quick 0-3 start, while Josh Herron used his 6”2 frame to get four points down low.
After holding a 2-18 lead heading into the second quarter, Fairview didn’t slow down.
Savage began the second quarter on a bit of a run, scoring the first six points of the quarter, two of which came from Savage junior Logan Nelson. But Savage, now only down 10, didn’t score the rest of the quarter, as Fairview went on a 0-12 run to end the half, including a fast-break dunk by Herron, which brought the crowd to its feet.
At the half, Fairview was winning 8-30.
Fairview continued to dominate the rest of the game in the second half, outscoring Savage 6-18 in the third, and 10-18 in the final quarter.
Savage’s most successful quarter was the fourth. However, the lead Fairview built proved to be insurmountable, not to mention Fairview senior Gabe Schipman scoring all of his 11 points in the final frame, adding to what would become a 42-point victory by Fairview.
Shriver led all of Fairview with 21 points, but three other Fairview Warriors also found themselves in double digits, including Schipman’s 11-point quarter, Herron and senior Kanyon Taylor with 10 points each.
Senior Cody Asbeck tallied seven points, Karst had three points and junior Paul Hardy and freshman Hunter Sharbono each finished with two points.
Nelson and McPherson led all of Savage in points, scoring 10 and nine points, respectively. Senior Gage Bloesser had two points, and sophomore Sterling Thiel had two.
Rounding out the scoring for Savage was freshman Hunter Riding with one point; he hit one of two free throws to end the game.
Fairview will be back on the home court at Fairview High School on Friday, Feb. 7 beginning at 3 p.m. to face the Poplar Indians in a non-conference affair. The following day, Saturday, Feb. 8, the Warriors will travel to Plentywood High School, where they will take on the Plentywood Wildcats beginning at 1 p.m.
The Savage Warriors will travel to Richey High School on Friday, Feb. 7 to play against the R&L Fusion beginning at 1 p.m.
Savage will continue its road trip the very next day on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Brockton High School, to take on the Brockton Warriors beginning at 1 p.m.