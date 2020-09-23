There is still a long way to go for Richland County volleyball teams, but through the early games of the season, teams’ places in the standings are starting to become more clear.
All standings are accurate as of September 23.
Sidney
The Eagles are tied for last place in the northeast division of Class A along with the winless Fergus (Lewistown). Sidney is still searching for its first win, but that should not be too far ahead in the future.
Sidney has a good mix of youth and experienced players and has some good talent, it is just a matter of getting it all to connect more consistently.
Against some tough competition early on this season, the Eagles have played well and pushed the tougher opponents to close scores in some of the sets.
A lot of times, once a team gets that first win of the season, the momentum starts to build and the great performances start to pile up, so Sidney could benefit greatly off that first win going forward.
Savage/Richey-Lambert/Fairview
All three Richland County teams in District 1C for volleyball are staying competitive and are ‘in the mix,’ holding good positions to move up with a few wins.
Savage is in fourth place in the district with a 3-1 conference record and a 5-2 overall record.
The Savage Warriors are a well-rounded team offensively and defensively, and the latest win over Bainville showed how dominant and aggressive the Warriors can be.
Savage previously lost 3 sets to 0 to North Country, in what Savage Head Coach Jean Candee said was not the team’s best game, but bounced back with a dominant performance against Bainville.
Richey-Lambert is just behind Savage in the standings with a similar 3-1 conference record, but an overall 5-3 record.
The Fusion started the previous week a little lower in the standings, but since then, they have put themselves in the top half of the district with a good spot.
Richey-Lambert features a good offensive attack and can be dangerous against opposing teams going forward.
After Fairview’s slow start, the Warriors got some wins and have moved up a little in the standings.
Fairview prides itself on defense, so if its offense can continue growing for the rest of the season, the Warriors will have a well-rounded team to threaten the district for the rest of the season.
Fairview is two spots behind Richey-Lambert in the standings, with a 2-1 conference record and a 3-2 overall record.
With the weight of getting that first win off its shoulders, Fairview can focus on the road ahead now and work on moving up in the standings bit by bit.