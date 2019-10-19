Fairview Warrior football was back on home field Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, against the Scobey Spartans. Fairview opened the season with the Spartans back on Aug. 30 away from home, defeating them 8-46. This game, however, was of utmost importance for an Eastern C play-in playoff game in determining playoff seeding.
Scobey deferred to the second half after winning the coin toss, allowing Fairview to bring their high-powered offense onto the field first. But that wasn’t needed for the Warriors as on the opening kickoff, and senior, Cody Asbeck returned the kickoff 72 yards for a Warrior touchdown. The following two-point conversion attempt failed, resulting in a 6-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Fairview found the end zone one more time in the first quarter after senior Alex Shriver completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Hunter Sharbono. The Warriors would convert the two-point conversion on their second attempt making it 14-0. Fairview would score another touchdown before the first half would end on a quarterback keeper by Shriver for a 17-yard score and a successful two-point conversion ending the first half by a score of 22-0.
Scobey’s first drive of the second half resulted in a blocked punt by senior Josh Herron. After taking over possession, Asbeck was able to once again quickly find the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run making it 30-0 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.
The Spartans were able to march down the field on their next possession, taking it to the one-yard line on Fairview’s side of the field. But after an illegal motion penalty and a fumble recovered by Fairview junior Brady Buxbaum, the Spartans chances to score came to a halt.
The third quarter ended 30-0 with one quarter remaining.
Fairview was continuing their drive down the field after recovering that fumble; Shriver would punch it in for another touchdown making it 36-0 and the start of a running clock.
The Warriors would add to their total two more times before the game ended. One on a 37-yard touchdown quarterback scramble by Shriver and junior, Easton Hopes running it in for their final score of the game. Fairview defeated Scobey 50-0.
Head coach Levi Seitz was admittedly relieved after the game after what he called a “battle.”
“Scobey showed up and played really physical football,” Seitz said. “We just started doing what they were doing to us, and it just kind of came down to strength vs. strength, and we were able to do our job.”
Seitz couldn’t be prouder of his team and is thankful for a two-week break before the playoffs.
“I’m really happy for these guys,” Seitz said. “It’s nice to know that we have the next two weeks off, rest up and be ready to go.”
With the playoffs on the horizon, Seitz knows that rest is essential because it’ll be a whole different ballgame.
“Once you get to the playoffs, they’re all good teams,” he said. “It’s definitely nice to know we won’t have to be on the road.”
With this win, Fairview clinched the Eastern C number one seed with an undefeated record and will take on the number four seed in the Northern C division. That team is yet to be determined.