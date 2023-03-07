Fairview Boy's Basketball Roster 2022-23

The Fairview Warriors boys basketball team fell to Plentywood in a close Eastern C tournament championship game over the weekend.

Fairview High School had an incredible run over the weekend in the Eastern C boys basketball tournament. 

Starting the tournament in a game against Plentywood, the Warriors had their eyes set on the championship. They began the game with a 27-18 lead over the Wildcats. The early lead would be crucial for the Warriors, and scoring was even for both teams in each quarter the rest of the way. The Warriors ended with a 52-43 win.



