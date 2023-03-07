Fairview High School had an incredible run over the weekend in the Eastern C boys basketball tournament.
Starting the tournament in a game against Plentywood, the Warriors had their eyes set on the championship. They began the game with a 27-18 lead over the Wildcats. The early lead would be crucial for the Warriors, and scoring was even for both teams in each quarter the rest of the way. The Warriors ended with a 52-43 win.
Senior No. 14 Hunter Sharbono ended with 24 points and junior No. 20 Jeff Tjelde had 19 points, marking an outstanding scoring games for the Warriors.
The duo would continue their hot streak in their next game that same day. The Warriors defeated Scoobey, 74-36, to advance in to the championship. Sharbono would score 19 points and Tjelde added 16 points to the winning effort.
Fairview would face No. 1-ranked Lustre Christian in the championship. The game was as close as they come, both teams going back and fourth with neither team getting a big lead. After the first quarter, Fairview was up one point, leading 12-11.
It would be more of the same in the second quarter, every player putting as much effort into the game as possible. Plentywood would tie the game the game 21-21 going into the half.
Fairview entered the second half hot, going on a run expanding their lead. After three quarters the Warriors were up 41-30 as they started the fourth frame. Plentywood would go on a run of their own in the final period giving the Wildcats a slim one-point win, 51-50.
Sharbono lead the Warriors in scoring finishing the game with 22 points for the team.
Fairview will travel to Billings on Thursday to play Belt in the first round of the Class C boys basketball tournament.