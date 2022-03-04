Fairview conquered the Richey/Lambert Fusion, 46-33, in game eight of the Divisional tournament on Thursday, March 3.
Leading for Fairview was Kanyon Taylor with 19 points, three offensive rebounds, seven defensive rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
Hunter Sharbono contributed 13 points, seven offensive rebounds, ten defensive rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Jeff Tjelde added five points, five defensive rebounds and one steal to the books.
Deacon Gackle finished with four points and one offensive rebound and Tyler Loan had 3 points, one assist, one block and one steal in the game.
Jace Vitt rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with two points, one defensive rebound and one assist.
Leading scores for the Fusion was Grady Gonsioroski with 12 points, two offensive rebounds, five defensive rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Following closely behind, Brett Mullin had ten points, one defensive rebound and one assist, while Joshua Sponheim contributed nine points, one offensive rebound, eight defensive rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal to the books.
Austin Lien also had his name in the books with two points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, two assists and one block.
This game advanced the Fairview Warriors to the Championship game and the Fusion to game ten against the Bainville Bulldogs. The Sidney Herald will have a report on this in the next issue.