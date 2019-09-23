High school girls
Shaylee Dean — 26:07
Britnee Gullikson — 27:41
Scout Hofer — 31:56
Shauna Nay — 39:59
High school boys
Rory Cozzens — 20:44
Anders Lassey — 20:18
Kenneth Olson — 20:30
Kevin Lopez — 35:31
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
High school girls
Shaylee Dean — 26:07
Britnee Gullikson — 27:41
Scout Hofer — 31:56
Shauna Nay — 39:59
High school boys
Rory Cozzens — 20:44
Anders Lassey — 20:18
Kenneth Olson — 20:30
Kevin Lopez — 35:31
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.