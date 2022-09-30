Fairview falls to Plentywood in 4 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mekenzy Lopez dives down to get the ball. Keri McPherson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 27th Fairview Warriors Volleyball traveled to Plentywood to play the Plentywood Wildcats. Fairview lost in 4.1st set 19....25 Fairview2nd set 25...23 Plentywood3rd set 25...21 Plentywood4th set 25...19 Plentywood Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fairview Warriors Volleyball Plentywood Wildcats Load comments Most Popular Independence of the Judiciary key to upcoming Supreme Court race Hit-and-run injures pedestrian The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Get a piece of the wall and become part of Sidney history Richland County gets more AmeriCorps funding Sidney-Richland Regional Airport to get $4.414 million Sidney plans a big homecoming week Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Maturing housing markets in the Bakken have created some new opportunities The divergent energy visions of Montana’s U.S. House candidates Your Social Connection