The Fairview High School football team emerged as the top team out of the Eastern eight-man division, and after the inter-division playoff this last weekend, the seedings are set for the Eastern teams to go into the rest of the playoffs.
Fairview exacted revenge on Culbertson in a battle between the No. 1 seeds, taking the Eastern division crown ahead of the playoffs on October 30.
Before we get into the playoff matches in the near future, here is a final look at the conference standings.
A Sub-Conference
Fairview- 5-0 conference, 6-2 overall
Circle- 4-1 conference, 4-4 overall
MonDak- 3-2 conference, 4-4 overall
Broadus- 2-3 conference, 3-5 overall
Lodge Grass- 1-4 conference, 1-7 overall
Poplar- 0-5 conference, 0-7 overall
B Sub-Conference
Culbertson- 4-0 conference, 6-1 overall
Scobey- 3-1 conference, 6-1 overall
Plentywood- 2-2 conference, 5-2 overall
Ekalaka- 1-3 conference, 3-5 overall
Forsyth- 0-4 conference, 2-6 overall
The Warriors, after losing to Culbertson and Scobey back-to-back to open the season, have gone on a six-game winning streak since. That streak includes blowout wins over essentially every team in the A sub-conference, and now a great win over Culbertson for the No. 1 seed out of the east.
Fairview will get a home game for at least the first round of the playoffs, and that game will be on October 30 against Chinook.
While the first round is the only thing set in stone right now, it’s not far off to think that the Warriors won’t go any further in the postseason.
After losing the first two games this season, Fairview was in a spot where it needed to get some wins to bounce back and get back on track.
The Warriors bounced back in a big way, and they capped off the season with a terrific win over Culbertson.
The resilience Fairview showed to brush off those early losses is a great sight, and at this point, nothing else should be able to throw the Warriors off their game.
On top of that, Fairview has a very experienced roster with starters from last year’s playoff team, and the Fairview roster is stacked with talent top to bottom.
Both offensively and defensively, the Warriors have plenty of talent, and with how they have played on this impressive winning streak, Fairview has all the ingredients to make noise this playoffs.