Fairview High School’s football team just completed the toughest span of its season so far and ended it on a terrific note.
After losing 36-6 at home to Scobey, one of the top teams in their division, the Warriors hosted MonDak (Westby-Grenora) this past weekend, which has been the top team in the division the whole season.
It was a daunting task, but Fairview put a smackdown on the MonDak Thunder for a 38-8 win, bouncing back after the Scobey loss and reminding everyone that they were still a contender.
The Warriors held the Thunder to one rushing touchdown, and after that score in the first quarter, it was all Warriors.
Fairview scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground, showing off a great running game that was consistent all throughout the matchup. MonDak, in total, had 192 yards of offense, compared to Fairview’s 446.
While holding the Thunder’s advancements, Fairview’s defense also intercepted a pass from MonDak and recovered a fumble, too.
It was a dominant win for Fairview, and it will be a win to remember going forward.
Had Fairview lost the game against MonDak, it would not have been the worst thing as far as division standings are concerned, but with the win, the Warriors are still competing for the top spot.
Defeating MonDak was no easy task, either; the Thunder have dominated teams this season and have a lot of good players on both sides of the ball, so what Fairview did, dominating the Thunder, should be truly appreciated going forward.
MonDak even beat Scobey at the start of the season.
Fairview once again showed what it is capable of, and showed that come playoff time, teams should look out.
The other great thing for Fairview, going forward, is its remaining schedule of opponents.
It is the exact reason why Fairview losing to MonDak would not have been the worst thing in the world.
Fairview’s remaining opponents are teams that the Warriors can definitely beat, so those games would have made up for losing to MonDak.
Now, though, since Fairview did beat MonDak, it has that win on top of whatever else the Warriors can do to close out the season.
That spells out a lot of promise for Fairview as it tries to finish on top of the division at the end of the season, and starts that final stretch toward postseason play.