The Fairview High School football team held on and stayed close with Flint Creek for most of the game, but some late turnovers cost the Warriors during their quarterfinal game on Saturday, November 6.
Fairview got to host its second-round game for the playoffs as well, and the visiting team was none other than the defending eight-man state champs, the Flint Creek Titans.
The Warriors played well and gave the Titans a tough time, but Flint Creek pulled away in the second half to win 32-14 and advance.
Like the Warriors’ first-round win over Chinook, the first half was a defensive battle between the two teams.
There were a few turnovers, but otherwise, neither offense put together great drives that went anywhere.
Flint Creek struck first, scoring on a 63-yard pass play with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans’ two-point try was no good, something that would help to allow Fairview to take the lead later on.
To start the second quarter, Fairview got stopped on a fourth down play, but Tristan Skov recovered a fumble to give the Warriors the ball back.
Fairview faced another fourth down, but this time, Kanyon Taylor found a hole and ran for the first down. He also connected with Skov on a pass that helped extend the drive shortly after that.
Eventually, Martin Manuel ran in a five-yard touchdown, tying the game with 2:11 left in the first half. Hunter Sharbono scored the two-point try, putting Fairview up 8-6 at halftime.
The second half, though, was dominated by Flint Creek’s running game.
The Titans scored on both of their first two possessions to take a 20-8 lead.
Manuel ran in an eight-yard touchdown to bring the score to 20-14, keeping Fairview in the game.
Flint Creek eventually went ahead 26-14 in the fourth, and Fairview had enough time to still come back, but on Fairview’s last few possessions, they fumbled the ball a few times, which were recovered by Flint Creek.
Although Fairview’s season came to an end, the Warriors had a great season to remember.
After losing the first two games of the season, Fairview won the next seven (including the first-round win over Chinook). On top of that, the Warriors played the defending champions pretty hard.
One of the wins during that streak was a win over Culbertson on the road in the inter-division playoff, which was revenge for the Warriors from the season opener.
That win gave Fairview the No. 1 seed out of the east and allowed them to host two playoff games.
Fairview will be losing some key senior talent after this year, but the Warriors will have a loaded roster returning next season as well.