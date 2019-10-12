Coming off a 76-12 victory last week at Broadus, Fairview was back at home Friday night, Oct. 11, where they were taking on in-conference rival Circle Wildcats. It was senior night for the Warriors, who looked to make their final Friday night lights a special one.
Fairview received the opening kickoff to start the game. On their first drive, the Warriors fumbled and the Wildcats recovered in Warrior territory. However, they would not capitalize on the Fairview turnover after being sacked on fourth down and giving the ball right back to the Warriors.
The second drive of the game was much different than the first for the Warriors. Senior Cody Asbeck received the handoff on first down, taking it 55 yards for the first of many touchdowns for the Warriors, making it 8-0 with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
The very next possession, Asbeck would find the end zone from first and goal on an 8-yard run making 16-0 after the successful two-point conversion. Senior quarterback, Alex Shriver would get in on the fun tossing a 38-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior, Braiden Taylor making it 22-0. The Warriors would find the end zone two more times in the quarter with a 7- and 21-yard touchdown run by Asbeck, resulting in a 36-0 lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter, the Warriors picked up right where they left off and continued to dominate. Senior Jesse Selting received the pitch for a 48-yard touchdown run and 44-0 lead. That would not be the end of for Selting as the very next drive he took a screen pass from Shriver 38 yards for another touchdown making it 52-0 with 4:25 left to go in the first half.
While many seniors were finding the end zone to that point, a junior running back, Brady Buxbaum would get in on the fun and take it 45 yards for another touchdown right before the end of the half heading into the locker room with comfortable 60-0 lead.
The Warriors found the end zone one more time in the game on a 36-yard run on quarterback keeper by Shriver. The score at that point and the eventual final tally would end 68-0.
Coach Levi Seitz was pleased with his team’s performance.
“In all phases of the game, I think we did a really good job blocking, catching, tackling, throwing the ball, everything,” Seitz said. “We came out ready, ready to go.”
But Seitz understood that it was senior night and that this was their night to shine.
“It was really good for the seniors. They were motivated, and you know they wanted to cap off their last night under the lights here at Fairview in style, and I think they definitely did that.”
One game left on the regular-season schedule for the Warriors will come next week against the Scobey Spartans, who they previously defeated in the first game of the year 46-8. But this game has some added importance in determining playoff seeding, and Seitz knows this game will be different than the first meeting.
“We know they want to come back and get some revenge on us. We’re going to be ready; these guys are going to be focused throughout the week. They know what’s in store, they know that Scobey is a good team, and they’re going to be ready to go.”
That game between Fairview and Scobey will be a home game for the Warriors at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.