Heading into their fifth game of the year, Fairview Warriors football has been on quite a tear so far this season. Currently, the Warriors sit at 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in conference.
Fairview’s first two games were on the road. First win came against the Scobey Spartans to open the season on Aug. 30 with a final score of 46-8. Second game of the year on Sept. 6, the Warriors took on the Culbertson Cowboys with a 54-14 victory. The next two games at home, Fairview’s offense continued to roll with a 66-0 win over the Lodge Grass Indians and a 78-6 victory over the Plentywood Wildcats.
While the Warriors have five wins on their schedule and only playing four games, that was due to the Lame Deer Morning Stars forfeiting their season.
Through four official games this year, head coach, Levi Seitz has seen a lot of potential.
“I've been impressed with some of our younger guys and second-string guys filling in when we've dealt with injuries or needed to give some guys a break,” Seitz said in an email. “It would not have been such a smooth transition for them without the help from our senior leaders.”
But for Seitz, he expected great things for his team right away coming off the previous year.
“We expected to be ahead of the curve and at the beginning of the season. We started the year way ahead of where we were last year. Having so many returning starters and upperclassmen allowed us to expand some concepts and our playbook.”
With the expectations being as high as they are, it comes as no surprise that the offense and defense have been clicking on all cylinders so far in the season. To date, the score differential between Fairview and their opponents is 244-28.
But he and his players understand while being undefeated is great, the Warriors have bigger goals in mind going forward.
“We tell our players to envision scoring on every offensive play and to do whatever it takes defensively to get the ball back. Hopefully that mindset and attitude carry over into the playoffs.”
With an undefeated record, scoring at a rapid pace, defense holding teams to 28 points total through four games, it’s not about anything they need to improve on, it’s just about being diverse on the field.
“I think we would like to continue preparing guys to play at multiple positions. That will allow us to mix and match personnel and give us more depth and keep us fresh for a playoff push.”
Fairview’s upcoming matchup will take place away from home against the Broadus Hawks on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.