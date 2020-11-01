The defending Class C eight-man football state champions got a good start to making another run for the title.
Fairview High School's football team dominated the visiting Ennis Mustangs for four quarters en route to a 44-6 victory, sending the Warriors to the next round of the playoffs.
Aside from some less-than-ideal strong winds constantly blowing throughout the game, the conditions were perfect for the Halloween matchup, and the outcome was nearly perfect.
Ennis' only touchdown came on a run with a couple dozen seconds left in the game, the only blemish for the otherwise great game played by Fairview.
"I thought it was great, and our defense, I loved how our defense played," Seitz said.
He added that it should have been a shutout, but the team definitely showed up to play.
Even with the late touchdown allowed, it's hard to let that take away from the other 99 percent of the game that Fairview absolutely shut down Ennis.
What's even more impressive is that Fairview quarterback Kanyon Taylor had to deal with strong wind gusts but still made great throws to his receivers.
"I kind of thought we'd just be running the ball like 95 percent of the time, probably doing a lot of screens and stuff, but Kanyon was able to rip it and cut it through the wind and have a couple good plays," Seitz said.
It was likely the assumption for most that throwing the ball would be tough given the conditions, but Taylor gave his throws enough zip to not be affected by the gusts most of the time.
In the first half especially, his throws helped Fairview move the ball down the field a lot when the running game had not got going yet, and his throws gave the Warriors their first two touchdowns.
"It's just trying to get some short passes going, just give it your all, Hunter Sharbono had some great catches, Garret George had some great catches," Taylor said, regarding his mindset and way of dealing with the wind.
Taylor and Sharbono connected on some passes for both of Fairview's first touchdowns. The first touchdown came on an 11-yard pass with 4:14 left in the first quarter. Paul Hardy caught a pass to convert the two-point conversion.
A couple minutes into the second quarter, Taylor recovered an Ennis fumble and Fairview started at its own 25 yard line.
On the first play of that drive, Taylor kept the ball on an option run and took the ball 24 yards to the Ennis 31 yard line.
A pass interference penalty and an encroachment penalty against Ennis put fairview down to the 11 yard line, where Taylor again found Sharbono for the touchdown. Sharbono ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, giving the Warriors a 16-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first half.
Now it was the defense's time to make some plays.
Ennis managed to drive all the way down to Fairview's 14 yard line but got no further toward the end zone.
Fairview stopped every play dead in its tracks, and on a fourth down pass play, Sharbono met the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage and blocked the pass attempt.
That was essentially the narrative throughout the game Saturday, as Ennis had hardly any pass or run plays gain decent yardage.
"I just think gang tackling, playing to the whistle, you know studying film all week, we had a pretty good idea of what they do in certain formations. Our guys were just really prepared, that's really the bulk of the work is just doing film study and being prepared. I think our guys were totally ready," Seitz said.
To Ennis' credit, Fairview did not score again in the first half, but once the second half started up, it was all Warriors.
Taylor ran in the third score for Fairview, pushing through the pile on a one-yard run, giving Fairview a 22-0 lead with 8:22 left in the third quarter.
After Ennis turned the ball over on downs at midfield shortly after, Brady Buxbaum scored on an 11-yard run to give Fairview a 28-0 lead.
Buxbaum did the remainder of the work for Fairview, running in two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He added a two-point conversion on one of the touchdowns, and Sharbono had the other two-point conversion run.
George recorded a takeaway in the game; it was not quite a fumble recovery or even forcing what is traditionally thought of as a fumble, rather he just grabbed the ball from the Ennis runner straight from his hands.
Taylor, while avoiding throwing an interception himself, interrupted a tipped pass to go along with his fumble recovery.
With the win, Fairview is headed to the next round, where the Warriors will face Drummond/Granite, the No. 1 seed out of the eight-man west division.
Drummond/Granite defeated Belt 60-14 in the first round, so it should be a good matchup between them and Fairview in the quarterfinal round.
Because Drummond/Granite is the higher seed, Fairview will have to play on the road next weekend.
As the defending sate champion, Fairview surely has some notoriety for the other teams in the playoffs, and Taylor knows that, saying he knows teams will be coming for Fairview.
Otherwise, though, Seitz said he doesn't think the team feels any extra pressure to defend the title, saying the team takes everything game-by-game.