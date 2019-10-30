Playoff football in Montana begins this weekend for the Fairview Warriors, who captured home-field advantage and the number one seed in the playoffs taking on the Choteau Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
Fairview steamrolled through the regular season, winning seven games with scoring on average roughly 61.5 points per game and outscoring opponents in seven games 431-40 totaling three shutouts.
Choteau Bulldogs come into Saturday’s game as a four seed in the playoff picture with an overall record of 5-3.
While Fairview comes into the game as a heavy favorite, Fairview head coach Levi Seitz knows you can’t take any team for granted.
“Once you get to the playoffs, they’re all good teams.,” he said.
Not much will change for the Warriors this week on the practice field before Saturday’s game, as Seitz wants to continue to work on what they’ve done all year.
“We always stress ball security on offense and forcing turnovers on defense,” he said in an email.
Fairview's game plan on offense will remain the same heading into Saturday, and Seitz hopes to continue that momentum into the first round of the playoffs on Saturday and beyond.
“Our plan each week is to take what the defense gives us. We try not to be one dimensional on offense and we’re able to line up in several formations to keep the defense on their toes,” he said. “This allows us to adjust on the fly during the game.”
The same goes for the defense.
“Defensively, we just want to put our offense in the good position to score, whether that be forcing turnovers or winning the battle of field position,” he said.
Fairview has 24 players on their team, who Seitz would agree have all played a part in the successful season. But the three captains certainly helped paved the way for that success.
“Our three captains, Alex Shriver, Cody Asbeck, and Jesse Selting are our captains for a reason. They are respected by their teammates and they all have an exceptional work ethic,” he said. “Even though they all have the ability to make big plays, none of these guys are selfish,” he said. They show that by doing the dirty work and blocking downfield when it’s someone else’s turn to get the ball.”
That attitude comes from one ultimate goal and that’s to win.
“That attitude carries over the younger guys,” he said. “They just want to win.”
Now heading into Saturday’s first-round game after coming off a bye week, which he admits has its positives and negatives, Seitz and his team are ready to get back on the field.
“Now that it’s game week, the guys are pumped up and ready to go.”