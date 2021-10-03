Fairview football wins big on senior night By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Oct 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 3 Kanyon Taylor (middle) splits two tacklers and heads for the end zone. Photos by Dillan Schorfheide Hunter Sharbono takes off down the sidline with three Poplar defenders running after him. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Fairview players start to celebrate on the sideline as Jace Vitt runs back an interception for a touchdown. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Fairview’s football team is continuing its red hot streak, recording another dominant win.On their senior night, the Warriors defeated Poplar in a blowout win on Friday, October 1, the fourth-straight for the Warriors.Not only is it the fourth straight win for Fairview, but it also keeps the Warriors undefeated in conference play.The Warriors jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter before they scored again, and Hunter Sharon was the one to get things rolling for the Warriors.He scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left in the first quarter, and after Martin Manuel ran in the two-point conversion, the Warriors led 14-0.Just under a minute later, Kanyon Taylor found Sharbono for a 55-yard touchdown pass, helping put Fairview up 22-0 in the first quarter.Poplar was able to run some good plays here and there, and Poplar got a few first downs, but otherwise, the Warriors dominated the game.Even though there were only a few minutes left in the first, Fairview still had enough time to get one more score.This time, Taylor did the work himself, running the ball in from 10 yards out to give Fairview a 30-0 lead after one quarter of play.In the second quarter, Jace Vitt took over for Fairview’s defense and made some great plays.He returned one interception for a touchdown, and he intercepted another pass by making a falling, one-handed catch on the pass.Tristin Skov recorded the other touchdown for Fairview in the second quarter, catching a 42-yard touchdown pass from Taylor.The first half was enough to bury Poplar, as the Warriors took a 44-0 lead into halftime.Only one more regular season game remains for Fairview, as the Warriors will face Broadus on the road on Friday, October 8.If Fairview wins that game, they will stay undefeated in conference play ahead of the inter-division playoff.Before Friday’s game against Poplar, Fairview was winning conference games by a scoring margin of 31.6 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Cheryl Knudson, 56 Verna Lou Nollmeyer Dobraska Susan Marie Thiessen, 71 Williams County authorities looking for missing teen Mavis Boyer, 67 FEMA trailer must be brought up to code Robert “Bob” Fink, 87 Philip James “Jim” Zueger, 70 Janice Williams, 86 Dan Nay, 26 Your Social Connection