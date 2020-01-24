The Fairview girls basketball team was back on home court Friday night, Jan. 24 against the Culbertson Cowgirls, who were able to take control of the game early and defeat the Warriors by a final score of 50-37.
Fairview was the first team to get on the board with back to back two-pointers from Fairview sophomore Teigan Taylor. Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle followed that up with a three-pointer of her own, holding an early 2-7 lead. That lead would quickly diminish as the Cowgirls outscored the Warriors 19-4 from the point forward in the quarter, giving them a 10-point lead of 21-11 heading into the second frame.
The second quarter was closely contested with the Cowgirls only outscoring the Warriors by two in the second. Gackle had seven of the 10 points in the quarter, as the Culbertson held a 12-point lead at the end of the half of 33-21.
Fairview bumped up the pressure in the third quarter on defense, spending much of the quarter in a full-court press defense. While that paid off and only held Culbertson to nine points in the third quarter, Fairview was held scoreless.
The Warriors did bounce back offensively in the final quarter, scoring 16 points to Culbertson’s eight, it was still not enough to overcome the deficit. With the win, Culbertson moved to 7-4 overall on the year while Fairview fell to 1-10.
Senior Kelsie Williams led the Cowgirls with 16 points, followed by freshman Makena Hauge with 11. Freshman Koree Marchwick had eight points, senior Ashtyn Ator had six, freshman Megan Granbois had four and rounding out the scoring for the Culbertson was senior Fallon Sun Rhodes with three and freshman Perla Burciaga with two points on the night.
Despite coming up short, Gackle had an outstanding offensive performance, leading the Warriors in points with 19. Sophomore Megan Asbeck had eight, Taylor had seven and junior Montana Zevenbergen, senior Macy Seadeek and senior Hanna Skov each tallied one point.
Fairview will have a bit of a break until next Friday, Jan. 31, on the final day of the month, where they will take on the Richey-Lambert Fusion in Lambert at 3 p.m. The following day, Saturday, Feb. 1, the Warriors will be back at home at Fairview High School in another conference game against the Savage Warriors at 1 p.m.