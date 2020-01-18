Fairview Warriors girls basketball team was back on the court Saturday, Jan. 18 at Fairview High School, where they faced off against the Plentywood Wildcats. On the night before, also on home court, the Warriors lost in a nail-biter 53-51 to Froid Lake. On this night, it remained another loss for the Warriors, as Plentywood gained their seventh win of the year so far defeating Fairview 40-32.
Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle got the first points in the game for either team with a three-pointer. It was a low scoring quarter, with each team only scoring six apiece. Plentywood scored the final four points of the quarter, ultimately tying it up.
Plentywood broke the tie to begin the second quarter on a two-pointer from sophomore Liv Wangerin. But that lead would not hold as Fairview outscored the Wildcats 4-8 in the quarter, bringing the score 10-14 heading into halftime.
The second half proved to be a different result in favor of Plentywood. The Wildcats opened the quarter with a 16-0 run before Fairview sophomore Teigan Taylor was able to get to the free-throw line and hit one of two with 3:34 remaining. The very next possession for Fairview ended on a backdoor cut by Fairview junior Montana Zevenbergen with an assist from Gackle that seemed to give the Warriors some momentum heading into the final quarter.
Fairview took a page out of the Wildcats playbook earlier in the game by going on a 0-8 run to come within two points of Plentywood before Plentywood head coach Randy Wangerin called a timeout. That timeout proved to make a difference as the Wildcats increased their lead throughout the rest of the quarter and leaving Fairview remaining in first place in the conference. Fairview’s record fell to 1-9 on the year so far.
Sophomore Liv Wangerin led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points. Junior Shayla Fawcett had eight points, sophomore Ashtyn Curtiss had five and senior Megan Marriage and freshman Emma Brensdal each had four apiece.
Taylor led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. Zevenbergen, who had 22 the night before against Froid Lake, tallied nine points on Saturday. Senior Macy Seadeek had four, Gackle had three and rounding it out was senior Hanna Skov with two.
Fairview’s next games coming up will be on Thursday, Jan. 23 against the Circle Wildcats in Circle, at 3 p.m. The following night on Friday, Jan. 24, the Warriors will be back home against the Culbertson Cowgirls at 3 p.m.