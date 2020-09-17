Fairview High School volleyball team is ready for its Homecoming game. This is the team from left to right, top to bottom. Top row: Coach Kara, Teigan Taylor, Dani Berry, Megan Asbeck, Emily Sundheim, Avery Seadeek, Piper Hurley, Jadyn Gackle, Morgan Slade, Scout Hopes, Coach Kloker. Middle row: Allison Weiss, Allison Axtman, Mekenzy Lopez, Aubree Johnson, Emily Johnson, Kallee Hopes, Allison Jensen, Taylor McPherson, Mariah Ponce. Bottom row: Britta Poulsen, Hannah Hurley, Grace McPherson, Savannah Manuel, Hallee Judd, Madyson Lopez, Abby Berry