The Fairview Warriors boys basketball team opened the MHSA Class C Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 11 in the first round against the Jordan Mustangs at the University of Montana in Missoula. It was the Warriors first game since losing in the Divisional Championship against the Scobey Spartans back on Feb. 29. After a relatively competitive first three quarters, Fairview pulled away in the fourth quarter, earning them a first-round win of 47–31.
Jordan opened the game with a three-pointer by Jordan sophomore Dawson Murnion after they retained possession off the opening tip of the game. Fairview senior Alex Shriver followed up that opening three with a three of his own from the corner to quickly tie things up at 3–3.
After a double dribble call on the Mustangs, their first of many turnovers in the game, the ball was given back to Fairview. Jordan stole it and regained possession, as Jordan went in for on a fast-break and an easy layup to take a 3–5 lead.
Fairview responded with a 6–0 run, one of which was a fast-break dunk after a steal by Fairview senior Josh Herron. Jordan tied it up at 9–9 with a couple of buckets by Dawson Murnion and senior Douglas Murnion, but Fairview rounded out the quarter on a 5–2 run, ending the first with a 14–11 advantage.
Fairview began the second quarter with the ball, but after a steal by Jordan senior Keenan Murnion, he found himself at the free-throw line, where he hit one of two from the stripe, bringing them back within two. Kennan Murnion, after a miss by Fairview on the other end, found Douglas Murnion on a backdoor cut, once again tying things up at 14–14.
After Fairview freshman Hunter Sharbono hit one of two from the free-throw line, Douglas Murnion got another two to go, retaking the lead of 15–16. Shriver followed that up with another three-pointer, in what began a 9–2 run for the Warriors to bring the first half to a close, with Fairview leading 24–18.
Jordan opened the second half with a turnover that led to a layup by Fairview senior Cody Asbeck and easy layup to go for Herron, giving them their largest lead of the game at 10 of 28–18. Keenan Murnion got a layup to go on Jordan’s next possession but was called for the offensive foul, negating the two-points.
After a missed three by Shriver, Dawson Murnion got a bucket to go to bring the lead down to eight. Fairview senior Trevor Karst got one of two free-throws to fall.
Jordan came back with a three-pointer by Kennan Murnion and a two-point basket by Dawson Murnion, resulting in a 5–0 run by the Mustangs. The third quarter ended with a 29–25 lead for the Warriors.
In the fourth and final quarter, it was all Fairview, outscoring the Mustangs 18–6, due in part to many missed shots, several turnovers by Jordan in the fourth. Fairview’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the fourth, earning a comfortable victory of 47–31 in the opening round game of the state basketball tournament.
Shriver led the Warriors with 13 points, while Herron finished the day with 12. Asbeck tallied seven points and Sharbono had six. Junior Paul Hardy, seniors Trevor Karst and Kanyon Taylor each finished with three points.
Douglas Murnion had 12 points, leading the Mustangs in points. Dawson Murnion had 11 and Keenan Murnion finished with eight points.
Fairview earn a spot in the State Championship with win over Fort Benton
Fairview Warriors defeat the Fort Benton Longhorns 44–37.
Fairview Stats:
Cody Asbeck: 10 points
Josh Herron: 13 points.
Alex Shriver: 9 points.
Paul Hardy: 8 points.
Kanyon Taylor: 4 points.
Fort Benton stats:
Jace Thompson: 1 point.
Hayden Diekhans: 13 points.
Max Lane: 6 points.
Logan Giles: 7 points.
Garrett Diekhans: 10 points.
Update: The game story with results and photos for the State Championship game will be in the Wednesday’s, March 18 edition of the newspaper.