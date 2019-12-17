Montana Coaches Association selected Fairview Warriors Head Football Coach Levi Seitz as the eight-man football 2019 Coach of the Year. This award was voted on by coaches, peers, rivals and friends after Seitz led his team to a 12-0 finish and a first football state championship victory for the Fairview Warriors.
"It's a great feeling to be recognized by the MCA. There are a lot of great coaches across the state that I respect and admire,” Seitz said in an email. “It's an honor to be in the company of all the other recipients.”
The Fairview Warriors dominated the competition from start to finish, averaging 53.3 points in the 12 games they played, not including one forfeit and only allowing an average of five points per game, with three shutouts. Seitz may have won the Coach of the Year award, but he knows he would have never gotten there without the team, the assistant coaches and the others around him.
“This award is a culmination of effort from our entire team. It is great to be recognized, but it doesn't happen without our whole team and the support of the community,” Seitz said.
The title of this award leads with “coach,” but he feels as though this award goes to everyone who was apart of this successful season.
“This award is a credit to our coaching staff and the players. They bought into the program and did all of the little things right,” he said. "This group has put in a lot of time and effort over the years and I couldn't be prouder of them.”
It’s been about a month now since the season ended on Saturday, Nov. 23, in Billings as the Warriors took the state championship trophy back home to Fairview after defeating Alberton-Superior 8-70. Still, Seitz can’t help but smile and look back at all the memories that were made during the season that will last a lifetime.
“It's hard to narrow it down to one event. I am going to remember all of the time spent at camp, overnights in the gym playing video games or dodgeball until 5 a.m., and laughing at ourselves during film on Mondays,” Seitz said. “It's the bonds that you make with the team that make it worth it. I am most proud of the way these guys represented themselves and how they did not let anything come between them. They are a very close group and would do anything for each other. Now they get to share that memory forever.”
All coaches selected will be honored at the 2020 MCA Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Jul. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls.