Mustafa Kara has been the Fairview High School volleyball coach for half a decade now, and he is excited about the team he has this year.
The reason?
This year’s roster has the most players on the team he has had during his time as the Warriors’ coach.
That is always something a coach will enjoy, and Kara said it will allow him and the team to have more depth and look at more strategies and use more players.
Kara said he has a good mix of players on his team, including senior leaders and some younger players to round out the squad.
“It’s great to have a lot of girls so we can build a strong team, but the girls will really have to show their hard work for playing time,” he added.
Competition amongst teammates can be a good thing, driving them to do their best and play their hardest, which will draw out the best in each player.
So far, Kara said his team has handled the guidelines well and that they are practicing well.
“Practices are looking great. I believe we will start out really strong this year. Our defense is going to be really good,” he said.
Teams from every sport and every school have had their schedules shifted a bit, as practices and school years have started later. In some cases, some sports only had a couple days of practice before their first competitions.
That will be one of if not the biggest challenges this fall season, as teams may have to work extra hard to really get back into the swing of things, on top of having to distance and wear masks at practices and competitions.
For Kara, that hard work is something the team will be putting in.
“I expect the kids to give their best and work hard so we can be successful this season,” he added.
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of fall sports.
Will the teams be able to have a complete season? Will some schools have to pause activity due to COVID-19 cases?
These are things each school has prepared for and everyone has pondered, but as of right now, sports are here and Kara is excited.
“I’m very grateful we get to play. I wasn’t sure if we would get the chance,” he said.
The other fall teams for Fairview have been practicing just the same, and their competitions will start soon, too.
Warriors fans will have a lot to look forward to, and the volleyball team should be one of them.