Fairview volleyball was back in action on their home court Monday evening against the Circle Wildcats. It was a quick turnaround for the Lady Warriors as they were coming off a match resulting in a victory over Culbertson the previous Friday.
Circle began the first game on a 9-0 run. Already deep in a hole, the Lady Warriors began to mount a comeback. Their first point came after being down 9-0. Momentum continued as they came within three points of Circle in the first game, but eventually would go on to lose 21-25.
After a competitive loss in the first game, that seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Warriors not just for the second game, but the rest of the match. Starting off with a 10-2 lead, Circle began to ramp up the pressure. Eventually, the Wildcats came with two points of the Warriors, but to no avail as the final score was 25-21 Fairview. Heading into the third set, it was all tied up.
Despite a brief surge early on from the Lady Wildcats, Fairview dominated in the third game winning 25-13. In total, the Warriors had 52 assists, led by Hanna Skov with 46, along with 13 aces in total, with Skov and Macy Seadeek with three apiece. Montana Zevenbergen and Emily Sundheim each had two kills and 11 blocks. Jadyn Gackle and Seadeek each had 20 digs as well, which were all paramount in maintaining a close lead for Fairview.
In the fourth and final set, in a highly contested affair, Fairview never lost the lead in the game, finishing with a 25-23 win and an overall victory of three games to one continuing their undefeated record.
The Lady Warriors next match will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Wolf Point beginning at 1 p.m.