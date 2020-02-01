The Richey-Lambert girls basketball team was back on home court Friday night, Jan. 31 against in-conference opponent, the Fairview Warriors. In the first matchup on Jan.3, R&L squeaked by Fairview, winning 47-45 at Fairview High School.
This time around, on R&L’s home court at Lambert High School, Fairview narrowly got the best of the Fusion, winning their second game of the year by the final score of 40-37.
R&L senior Courtney Herman got the Fusion on the board first with a two-pointer following a couple of possession changes. That led to a back and forth successful possessions for both teams, tallying four lead changes in the first quarter alone. The Fusion took a 9-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle got the Warriors in the lead on the first possession of the second quarter with a quick two-pointer, followed by a pair of free-throws by Fairview sophomore Megan Asbeck hitting one of two and giving the Warriors a 12-10 lead.
Following one more and tied at 14 apiece, R&L began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 6-13 to round out the first half, as the Fusion were holding a seven-point lead at the break, 20-27.
In the third quarter, Fairview came storming back, especially Fairview junior Montana Zevenbergen. After being down as high as nine points in the third, Zevenbergen hit three-straight three-pointers to tie the game at 29.
Fairview senior Hanna Skov followed that up with one last bucket for the Warriors, followed up by a pair of free-throws by R&L senior Lauren Prevost, as Fairview held a one-point lead 31-30 going into the final quarter.
With Fairview holding a one-point lead with less than a minute to play in the game at 38-37, R&L came up with a steal on the inbound pass on a fast break to take the lead.
The Fusion found themselves unlucky and called for a travel. Zevenbergen was fouled on the next possession, securing both free-throws, giving them a three-point lead and the victory.
Fairview moves to an overall record of 2-11 and 1-4 in the conference. R&L has moved to an overall record of 8-5 and 1-3 in the conference.
Zevenbergen led all lady Warriors in points with 21 points and an outstanding second half. Asbeck had 7 points, Gackle and senior Macy Seadeek each had 4 points. Sophomore Teigan Taylor and Skov each finished with two points.
The Fusion were led in points by Herman, with 10. Right behind her in the scoring totals was sophomore Ella Robbins with 8. Sophomore Jaylyn Klempel and senior Lauren Krenning each had 6 points, junior Isabelle Fatzinger had 5, while sophomore Shawna Eggert finished with 4 points.
The Fairview lady Warriors basketball team defeat Savage in overtime
After securing a 40-37 victory against the R&L Fusion on Friday, Jan. 31, the Warriors found themselves back on the court in another tightly contested affair, this time at home on Saturday, Feb. 1 against the Savage Warriors.
Fairview hasn’t had much success on the court so far this season, but Fairview had momentum coming into Saturday and used it to their advantage in defeating Savage in overtime by a final score of 34-36 and now holding a two-game winning streak.
Fairview held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter of 5-9, and held a three-point lead of 12-15 at the end of the first half. The second half is when things got interesting.
Savage's two seniors, Reghan Prevost and Haylie Conradsen, scored the first four points of the second half, retaking the lead of 16-15. Fairview junior Montana Zevenbergen tied it up on the next possession, hitting one of two from the free-throw line. Conradsen and Prevost would follow up again with a pair of two-pointers, making it 20-16.
Ultimately, they held onto a four-point lead of 24-20 heading into the final quarter.
Savage junior Alexia Papka got to the free-throw line early in the fourth, making it 25-20. Fairview sophomore Megan Asbeck followed that up on the next possession with a two-pointer of her own. Zevenbergen got to the free-throw line, hitting one of two.
On the very next possession, Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle hit two free-throws, with Savage holding a slim one-point advantage. On the following possessions, Asbeck hit a two-pointer and so did Conradsen tying it up at 27 apiece with one minute to go in the game. With 35 seconds left, Conradsen found space in the lane and got a layup to go, holding a 29-27 advantage.
With 1.6 seconds to go, Zevenbergen drew a foul in the lane, giving her two shots at the free-throw line to tie the game up at 29 apiece and send it into overtime. That’s exactly what she did.
Down 29-35 in overtime, Savage battled back, going on a 5-0 run to bring it to 34-35 before Gackle would once again get back to the free-throw line, draining one of two, resulting in a 34-36 lead and the overall victory for the Fairview lady Warriors.
Fairview finds themselves on a two-game winning streak, securing their third victory of the year with an overall record of 3-11 and 2-4 in the conference. Savage now sits with an overall record of 7-7 on the season.
Gackle led Fairview with 12 points and the only one in double digits. Zevenbergen had 9 points, followed by senior Hanna Skov with 7. Senior Macy Seadeek and sophomore Teigan Taylor each tallied 4 points.
Conradsen led Savage with 15 points, followed by Prevost with 7 of her own. Papka and Brooke Reuter each had 4 points, while freshman Teah Conradsen and junior Taryn Hagler knotted up 2 points apiece.
The Fairview lady Warriors will be back on the court on Friday, Feb. 7 at Fairview High School, where they will take on the Poplar Indians beginning at 3 p.m. The following night, Saturday, Feb. 8, the lady Warriors will hit the road and take on the Plentywood Wildcats at Plentywood High School beginning at 1 p.m.
Savage’s next games will be away, starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. against the R&L Fusion at Richey High School. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Warriors will be taking on the Brockton lady Warriors at Brockton High School beginning at 1 p.m.