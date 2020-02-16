Although the season hasn’t gone as well as they might have hoped in the win column, the Fairview lady Warriors have been on a roll lately. They went 2-0 over the weekend.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the lady Warriors battled it out with the Bainville lady Bulldogs, winning by a comfortable margin of 52-30 in Bainville.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, on senior night at Fairview High School, the girls chalked up another dominant win, defeating the Brockton lady Warriors 22-64.
Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle led all lady Warriors with 13 points against Bainville on Friday.
Montana Zevenbergen, a junior, finished with 10 points; sophomore Megan Asbeck also totaled 10 on the night.
Senior Macy Seadeek had seven points. Junior Emily Sundheim and senior Hanna Skov had four points each. Sophomore Lauren Kjos rounded out the scoring for the lady Warriors in Friday night’s win with two.
Saturday Night Assists
In Saturday’s blowout win over Brockton, it was all about assists, as many of the girls were able to get on the scoreboard.
Eighth-grader Emily Johnson led the team with 11 points. Right behind her was Asbeck with 10. Sophomore Teigan Taylor tallied eight on the night.
Skov and Gackle each had six points. Zevenbergen and sophomore Hannah Sundheim each had five points.
Emily Sundheim, the older sister of Hannah, finished with four points. Senior Ally Young also finished with four points, Seadeek had three, and freshman Alison Axtman finished with two.