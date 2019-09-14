Fairview Lady Warriors at Froid
Varsity game scores, 25:23, 25:21, 25:22 Fairview wins in all 3 sets.
Team totals: Aces: 5, Kills: 44, Assists: 43, Digs: 40, Blocks: 7
Individual totals
Hanna Skov: Assists: 43, Digs: 2
Jadyn Gackle: Aces: 2, Kills: 17, Digs: 14, Assists: 2
Macy Seadeek: Kills: 17, Digs: 12, Assists: 1
Montana Buckley: Aces: 1, Kills: 1, Blocks: 4, Digs 3
Emily Sundheim: Aces: 1, Kills: 3, Blocks: 3,
Morgan Slade: Aces: 1, Kills: 5, Assists: 1, Digs: 2
Avery Seadeek: Digs: 7
The girls put up a fight for their second league game. Their kills are stronger and more strategic this year, as well as their defense. If we can keep that up, and stay motivated, the girls will no doubt continue to consistently improve. This is our 4th year with the girls, and it has been so rewarding to see how much the team has grown. We are anxious to see what we can do this season, and we have a lot to prove.
Junior varsity also won all three sets.