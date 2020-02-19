In the second game of the first day of District 2C Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Sidney High School, the Fairview Lady Warriors got another shot against the Culbertson Cowgirls, who they lost to earlier in the year by a final score of 50-37. But this was a new game, and Fairview got the best of Culbertson, in an overtime thriller, winning 55-50.
Fairview held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and 26-25 lead at the end of the first half, and that would only set the stage for the next competitive half of basketball.
Culbertson senior Fallon Sun Rhodes got Cowgirls out in front early in the second half with a layup. That started a 0-7 run by Culbertson to take a 26-32 advantage. On the next possession for the Lady Warriors, junior Jayden Gackle drove in the lane, drew contact and made the layup in what the Fairview faithful believed was and-one attempt upcoming for the Warriors to finally bring the Cowgirls run to a halt. However, Gackle was charged with the foul as the Culbertson defender had her feet set, drawing the charge, much to the dismay of fans and coaches of the Lady Warriors. Fortunately for the Lady Warriors and Gackle, she bounced right back after that foul and swung the momentum back in Fairview’s favor, hitting all two of three free-throws at the end of the third, knotting it up at 33-33.
Culbertson got out to a 35-41 lead early in the fourth, looking as if momentum had swung back in favor of the Cowgirls, but any momentum swung that way was quickly diminished with the play of the Lady Warriors. Fairview junior Montana Zevenbergen got a two to fall followed by a pair of free-throws by Gackle bringing them within two at 39-41. On the next possession for Culbertson, Zevenbergen got a steal and fast-break to tie it up at 41-41, and that wasn’t the last for Zevenbergen. With 43-45 lead for the Cowgirls, coming off a timeout, Fairview sophomore Megan Asbeck got a steal off the inbound pass, forcing the Warriors to call a timeout of their own.
On that ensuing possession, Zevenbergen tied it up at 45-45. Zevenbergen got another fast-break attempt for a layup, but that attempt rimmed out still tied at 45-45. After a timeout by Culbertson with 31.8 seconds to play, Zevenbergen got one more shot to make up for the missed layup, and she didn’t fall short, getting the inbound steal and getting a layup for two giving Fairview the lead of 47-45 with a few seconds to go. Bowland, however, didn’t allow the Cowgirls go down with one last chance to score, scoring one more layup as the buzzer sounded, tying things up at 47-47 heading into overtime.
Fairview held a had a 53-50 with 13.2 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Culbertson one last chance to tie things up, but Fairview senior Macy Seadeek picked off the inbound pass by Culbertson, as she followed that up draining a pair of free throws to ice the game and give the Fairview Lady Warriors a well-earned victory.
Gackle led the Lady Warriors with 22 points and Zevenbergen finished with 19. Seadeek had nine points, Asbeck had three and junior Emily Sundheim had two.
Bowland led her Cowgirl teammates in points with 21. Sun Rhodes finished with 12, freshman Megan Granbois had five and senior Kelsie Williams had four. Freshman’s Ashtyn Ator and Koree Marchwick each had three-points, while freshman Makena Hauge finished with two-points on the night.