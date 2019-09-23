Fairview volleyball was in action last Friday night against the Culbertson Cowgirls. Coming off a four-set victory over Lustre in their last match, the Lady Warriors were looking to continue their momentum heading into this match.
In the first set, Fairview controlled the tempo. Culbertson was able to muster 15 points, while the Warriors gained serve after serve. Teamwork paid off throughout the set and the rest with Hanna Skov having 23 assists altogether.
In the second set, it was one of the more competitive matches, yet still not close. Skov also gathered 4 aces off serves. Many blocks for the Warriors contributed to the lack of scoring the Cowgirls as Emily Sundheim and Morgan Slade had five and four, respectively. Going into the third set, having won the first and second games by the scores of 15-25, the Warriors were looking for the shutout.
In the third and final game of the match, the Lady Warriors dominated on all fronts with the Cowgirls only reaching 11 total points. The serving game was strong once again with Macy Seadeek capturing four aces on the night. Digs also played a factor as well with Jaydyn Gackle having 11 and stopping the ball from hitting the floor, which contributed to the lack of scoring for the Cowgirls. The third set resulted in a 11-25 victory and clean sweep of Culbertson.
The Lady Warriors next match will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at Fairview high school where they will face off against the Circle Wildcats at 7 p.m.