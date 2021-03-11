Fairview put up a terrific run to keep its season alive and get back to the state championship tournament, but the Warriors fell just short.
After a first-round loss to North Country in the Eastern C Divisional Tournament, the Warriors had to win out in the consolation side of the bracket to stave off elimination and get a final chance to reach state.
Fairview did win three straight games, including a couple close games where the Warriors played well, but they eventually ran into Froid/Medicine Lake in a challenge game.
The Redhawks lost to Scobey in the championship game, and after coming out on top in the consolation bracket, the Warriors got one final chance to keep going this postseason.
They got really close, but the Warriors fell 52-47 to the Redhawks on Monday, March 8, bringing Fairview’s great season to a heartbreaking end.
Fairview played Froid/Medicine Lake close in the regular season, and a similar game played out in the divisional tournament.
The Warriors had a great habit of playing well after losses this postseason; in the District 2C Tournament, Fairview lost to MonDak for a chance to play in the title game, bouncing back and blowing out Richey-Lambert in the third-place game.
In the divisional, after losing to North Country in the first round, the Warriors easily defeated Plentywood 52-34, defeated a good Dodson team 57-53 and got revenge against North Country with a 45-34 win.
That three-game winning streak gave them the matchup with Froid/Medicine Lake.
Hunter Sharbono, who had a great divisional run after missing the district tournament, led Fairview with 21 points to get the Warriors going.
Kanyon Taylor was the other Fairview player who scored in double figures, adding 10 points and eight rebounds, nearly a double-double.
Brady Buxbaum added six points, and Kaden Skogas and Paul Hardy each added five points.
Fairview’s defensive prowess showed well in the game; Froid/Medicine Lake has a lot of players who can score in bunches, but only one player was able to score 10 or more points for the Redhawks, Javonne Nesbit.
The issue was that Nesbit scored 27 points on very efficient shooting. He finished the game shooting 10-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
The Warriors are usually a good three-point shooting team, but they struggled against Froid/Medicine lake, shooting just 2-of-12 for the game. Their defense and scoring in other areas really helped them stay competitive in the contest, though.
Despite Nesbit pouring in 27 points and the Redhawks getting the win, the Warriors weren’t beat badly by any means. In rebounding, shooting percentages and even individual scoring, Fairview was pretty even with Froid/Medicine Lake.
Froid/Medicine Lake joined Scobey in the state tournament, which started Thursday, March 11.
For Fairview, although they weren’t able to get back to the state stage, the Warriors had a great season and a great postseason run as well. And watch out for the Warriors next year as well, when they will be returning some very key talent from this year’s roster.