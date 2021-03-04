Nothing was going Fairview’s way, but the Warriors eventually found a way to get back into the game.
The bad part of it was that time was running out by the time Fairview was able to get some real momentum going, and there wasn’t enough time left for the Warriors to make a complete comeback.
North Country (No. 2 3C) played a great game, defeating Fairview (No. 3 2C) 48-40 on Thursday in the first round of the Eastern C Divisional basketball tournament.
Fairview put up a valiant effort in the waning minutes of the game, having to erase a double-digit lead and essentially play perfect to make the comeback a reality.
Leading the Warriors’ effort in the fourth quarter were Hunter Sharbono and Garrett George.
Both had tremendous fourth quarters, especially on offense and when rebounding the ball, to provide a spark that helped Fairview stay close with North Country.
Sharbono scored most of his game-high 16 points in the second half, being a scoring threat for Fairview when it wasn’t able to really get anything going offensively. He was able to knock down some jump shots and free throws, as well as post up effectively inside.
George also scored most of his 11 points in the second half, including an and-one play (converting on the free throw) that brought the Warriors to within four points of North Country.
The closest Fairview got to North Country was after George’s play, which brought the score to 44-40 with a couple minutes left, but North Country’s defense tightened up after that and kept Fairview from getting any closer.
Fairview looked good early in the game, taking an 11-8 lead into the second quarter, but that was where North Country started to take control of the game.
A few three-pointers and some good defense from the Mavericks shut out the Warriors for the entirety of the second quarter, leading to the Mavericks’ 18-11 lead at halftime.
North Country had some pretty decent size and speed, which helped the Mavericks grab quite a few rebounds (39-36 advantage) and keep Fairview’s offense at bay.
Sharbono and George were the only Fairview players who scored in double figures. Paul Hardy added two points, Kaden Skogas and Brady Buxbaum added four each and Kanyon Taylor added three.
Buxbaum also nailed a couple of tough baseline jump shots late in the fourth to help keep Fairview in it.
What also hurt the Warriors was the momentum lost when Taylor and Sharbono fouled out. Taylor fouled out early in the fourth, meaning Fairview lost a great scoring option and ball handler, and Sharbono fouled out with a couple minutes left, meaning Fairview missed his scoring and rebounding.
The technical foul Sharbono received, that caused him to foul out, was a big one, as North Country took away some momentum that Fairvie had started to really build back up.
Overall, despite the slow second quarter, Fairview did play well, and if the Warriors can shake off the game, they should be good for the rest of the tournament.
Fairview’s next game is Friday (March 5) against Plentywood, the No. 5 seed from District 2C.