The Montana High School Association Executive Board held a regular scheduled meeting recently and decisions were made that will impact local schools and sports.
Fairview High School, in the 2023-24 school year, will move from class C to class B. Tentatively they are assigned to district 2B for basketball, volleyball and track and field, class B for boys’ and girls’ cross country and class B Division one for Golf. Fairview will remain in the Eastern division for eight-player football.
Boys’ baseball will become an MHSA sanctioned sport in the 2022-23 school year. MHSA staff will form a master baseball scheduling committee after the schools waiting on school board action notify the MHSA on whether they will add baseball or not. This committee will look at various options and schedule the first year of baseball according to the schools participating and their geographic regions.
For the 2022-23 school year, a 35 second shot clock has been implemented for basketball season. Rules and clarifications have been improved and include having a distinct horn to differentiate from the game clock, be mounted on each basket and have backup timers in case of malfunction. Other rules and regulations can be found through the MHSA Shot Clock State Association Guidelines.
Class C golf was discussed and it has been decided that class C golf divisionals will be provided the same awards class A and class B are currently receiving.
As recommended by the MFEA, various amendments to speech, debate and drama rules
were approved. The start date for MHSA Speech, Drama and Debate will be October first or the first full week in October and conclude the last weekend of January.
It was brought to the board’s attention to add a new event, Duo Oral Interpretation, although it did not get approved by the administrators.
If internet access is already available for student access at the host school, students will be allowed to use it during prep time for extemporaneous speaking competitions.
Many other changes were made to Speech, Drama and Debate and can be found on the MHSA website.
The MHSA Ad-hoc committee to adjust girls wrestling met and discussed various items, including the implementation plan. This states that folkstyle wrestling will officially be sanctioned, in the regular season and girls can compete against boys or girls due to limited female wrestlers; however, during post season girls can only compete against girls. Weight classes were determined and weight management plans have been discussed along with competition guidelines and state tournament rules.
The full MHSA meeting minutes can be found online at mhsa.org.