The Fairview volleyball team got off to a good start this season, winning a pair of games at its home Fairview Invite on Saturday, August 28.
The Lady Warriors finished third in their pool amongst Ekalaka (fourth), Broadus (second) and Jordan (first).
To open the day, Fairview played Ekalaka and split sets with them. Fairview lost the first set by a score of 25-22, but the Lady Warriors flipped the script and won the second set by the same score.
Fairview lost a tough game to Jordan by scores of 25-13 and 25-22, but the Lady Warriors bounced back and defeated a good Broadus team 25-15 and 25-17. Broadus eventually played in the championship of the tournament on Saturday.
After finishing third in the pool, Fairview took on MonDak in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Fairview won the first set against MonDak handily, then closed out the game with a 25-15 second-set win.
In the consolation championship, Fairview matched up with Ekalaka, which turned into a great match.
Ekalaka started the first set with the lead, eventually building the lead to a 13-9 score.
After that, Kallee Hopes nailed a few service aces back-to-back, and Fairview grabbed a couple more points to tie the set at 14-14.
From then-on, one team would grab a couple points and take the lead, with the other team doing the same and taking the lead back.
Eventually, after the back-and-forth, Fairview took a 27-26 lead, but Ekalaka was able to close out the set with three straight points to win 29-27.
The second set stayed just as close for the most part, but eventually, Ekalaka took an 18-15 lead and held at least a two-point lead for the rest of the set, winning a close battle 25-19.
Despite a few losses, the Lady Warriors opened the season at home and played really well throughout the day.
Going into this season, the Lady Warriors have a bit of a new look.
At the head of the team is the new head coach, Angie Hopes, who is excited for the season.
Looking at the roster itself, Fairview lost four seniors who were key parts of the team’s state run last year. Players like Teigan Taylor and Megan Asbeck, for example, are returners who played big roles in the state run as well.
There are a lot of returning players for Fairview, so the lineup the Lady Warriors showed Saturday was full of players who should be familiar for Fairview fans.
Some of them didn’t play a lot of minutes on varsity last year, though, so the team is relatively new and young. It shouldn’t matter, though, as the Lady Warriors played well against some good teams Saturday.
Hopes talked about how the roster has changed for this season, and she said she likes what this year’s roster presents.
“I like (our roster). We have some depth, everyone got to play today, which was encouraging. There’s a lot of people I can depend on that come from the bench, which was exciting,” she said.
Hopes said the nice thing about the first games of the season is that you get to see what the team needs to work on, and she added that her team also did some things really well, like having great energy and keeping points alive.
Getting to open the season at home was great for the team too, she added.
Overall, Fairview played well in its first games of the season, and Hopes likes what the Lady Warriors will be able to do this year.
“I saw some great things today. It makes me excited for the rest of the year really,” she said.