The Fairview High School and Richey-Lambert boy’s basketball teams will both be moving on to the Eastern C Divisional, and the Savage High School girl’s basketball team will also be moving on.
Fairview clinched a spot there with a win in the first round and took third at the District 2C tournament after defeating Richey-Lambert 61-39 on Feb. 20. Savage won its final two games of the tournament, including a 38-35 win over Culbertson to get the fifth and final spot for the Divisional.
Here’s the breakdown of how the teams did in their final games heading into the divisional.
Fairview/Richey-Lambert
The Fusion had a rough game against Fairview, not able to really get the offense going or make a lot of shots.
The shots were there for the most part, they were simply not falling for Richey-Lambert in the game.
Fairview came out aggressive and never let up, holding a double-digit lead for much of the game. At one point, the Warriors held a 19-point lead.
The times where the Fusion did start to make some shots and get some stops, Fairview found a way to kill the momentum.
One of the biggest things that helped Fairview was the fact that four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Garrett George, who had 16 points.
Coincidentally, the next three scorers for Fairview fell in line numerically: Kaden Skogas had 15 points, Kanyon Taylor had 14 points and Paul Hardy had 13 points. Brady Buxbaum was the only other Fairview scorer, adding three points.
Caleb Senner had a big game for Richey-Lambert with a game-high 17 points, but no other Fusion player hit double-figures. Grady Gonsioroski had seven points, Josh Sponheim had four points, Wyatt Robbins and Jayden Goosen had three points each, Toby Clinton and Ezra Leach had two points each and Trace Krenning had one point.
The other players in the starting lineup for Richey-Lambert, Gonsioroski, Goosen, Clinton and Robbins, are all capable of scoring in double-figures, but shots simply didn’t fall for the Fusion in the game.
As the No. 3 seed out of District 2C, Fairview will face the No. 2 seed from District 3C, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
As the No. 4 seed out of District 2C, Richey-Lambert will face Scobey, the No. 1 seed from District 3C and the defending state co-champion (along with Fairview) from last season.
The Divisional starts on March 3 at Sidney High School.
Savage
The Warriors had a difficult road to get here, but they did it.
In the first round, Savage faced No. 3 seed MonDak, losing and having to win out to stay alive.
After defeating a good Bainville team 59-40, the Warriors still had to win one more time to advance.
So, on Feb. 19, the Warriors (No. 6 seed) faced Culbertson, the No. 5 seed, and won in a tightly-contested game.
A combination of players stepping up and a big fourth quarter helped the Warriors win and advance.
Taryn Hagler led Savage with 14 points, including some big three-pointers in the second half, and Brooke Reuter also scored in double-figures with 12 points.
Cambry Conradsen added seven points, Karly McPherson added three points and Teah Conradsen added two points.
The Warriors played a great defensive game, and until the fourth quarter, Culbertson wasn’t able to get much offense going.
The Cowgirls did make a great push in the fourth quarter, though, scoring 15 points, the most either team scored in a single quarter.
Culbertson got the game close down the stretch, but Savage’s defense stepped up. Also, despite missing a lot of free throws in the game, the Warriors made enough late to get the win.
The Warriors will head into the Divisional as the No. 5 seed out of District 2C and will face Plentywood (No. 1 seed from 2C) in the first round.