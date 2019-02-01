Fairview’s boys basketball squad posted an impressive win as the Warriors edged Class B power Poplar, 60-54, on the road on Friday night.
The Warriors took a 21-18 lead in the first quarter and led by a 32-28 half-time margin.
Fairview held a 46-42 advantage after three quarters of play.
Leading the Warriors to victory were Cody Asbeck with 18 and Alex Schriver with 16 points. Josh Herron added 11 points.
Also scoring for Fairview were Lak Kloker with five, Luke Lebsock with four, Braiden Taylor with four and Paul Hardy with two.