Fairview’s girls basketball team fell at Poplar by a 60-41 final on Friday night.
The Indians jumped out to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter and increased the gap to 35-22 at the half.
Poplar scored 13 points in the third quarter for a 48-29 advantage.
Bailey Seader led Fairview with 10 points and Jadyn Gackle added eight.
Rounding out Fairview’s scoring were Montana Zevenbergen with seven, Macy Seadeek with six, Emily Sundheim with four, Megan Asbeck with three and Jaycie Rau with three.
Reaching double figures for Poplar were Macy Dionne with 17, Riley Macdonald with 13 and Chloe Belton with 10 points.