The motto all season for the Fairview Warriors football team was to “start fast” according to head coach, Levi Seitz. The Warriors and senior Cody Asbeck continued that and wasted no time getting points on the board on a 77-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown 12 seconds into the game. The second half of that motto was to “not let up,” and the Warriors surely didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal rolling over the Clark-Fork Mountain Cats 6-70 in the Class C Eight-Man State Championship game at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
“It’s sweet,” Seitz said. “I think everyone was so amped up for this because it’s been a long time in the making of these guys working hard.”
Senior quarterback Alex Shriver found senior wide receiver Jesse Selting on the first offensive possession for a 40-yard touchdown pass making 0-12 with eight minutes left in the first quarter.
On the next drive by the Mountain Cats, Shriver intercepted his first of three takeaways, one of which was a 21-yard pick-six late in the third quarter. Fairview’s defense totaled four interceptions on the game, including one by junior Brady Buxbaum. Fairview’s defense remained stout all game only allowing one touchdown early in the second quarter on an 11-yard run.
Shriver had five passing touchdowns, totaling 220 yards, two rushing touchdowns of 59 yards and three interceptions in his final game as a Fairview Warrior football student-athlete. Shriver can’t think of a better ending to his Fairview football career and an undefeated Fairview football season.
“What a heck of a way to go out,” he said.
Fellow senior Asbeck found the end zone five times on the day with one 2-yard rushing touchdown, one kickoff return for a touchdown and three touchdown receptions of 29 yards, 67 and 63 yards. Selting added one more 21-yard touchdown reception near the end of the first half giving him two on the day.
“This senior group and this school are incredible and they put in all the work and it’s just a credit to them buying in and being great leaders.”
While Fairview may have won all 11 games by a large margin, Seitz believed they did save the best for last in the most important game of all.
“Special teams, offense, defense it was all clicking today. It was awesome,” he said.
Fairview was on the doorstep of a championship the previous two years, reaching the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively. But in 2019, Fairview was able to capture their first-ever championship victory and to leave Billings as your 2019 Class C eight-man football State Champions.
“I can’t believe it’s actually here, it’s unreal,” Seitz said.