The Fairview High School speech/drama/debate team did well at its Class C Divisional over the weekend, setting the stage for a good state appearance.

Seven different competitors for Fairview finished with high placings in their respective categories and will be competing at state this weekend.

Here are the results for the Warriors:

  • Hannah Karren placed second in original oration.
  • Vilate Knapp and Aubrey Slade placed second in classical theater.
  • Rebecca Keen placed second in dramatic solo.
  • Chloe Gullikson and Cali Norby placed 5th in humorous theater.
  • Grace McPherson placed 6th in informative speech.

On top of the individual accomplishments, as a team, the Warriors placed third in speech sweeps and first in drama sweeps for Class C.

The other award that came from the divisionals is that Fairview coach Faith Oakland was named the Class C Drama Coach of the Year along with Circle coach Susan Schulte Erlenbusch.

