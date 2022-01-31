Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Fairview High School speech/drama/debate team finished its season strong with multiple students placing at the state meet.

In total, the Warriors had five individual placings in different categories, and the team placed second in the state for drama.

Looking at the individual placings, the top finish was a second place finish.

Vilate Knapp and Aubrey Slade teamed up and placed second together in classical theatre.

Elsewhere at the state competition, Rebekah Keen also recorded a top-three finish, taking third in dramatic solo.

Grace McPherson placed sixth in informative speech, and Hannah Karren took seventh for original oration.

Rounding out the Fairview squad, Chloe Gullikson and Cali Norby teamed up and took eighth in humorous theatre.

The Warriors had a great outing at the divisional the weekend before, building the momentum for such a good state appearance.

On top of that, at the state meet, every speech and drama competitor for the Warriors made it to the semifinals and finals.

Tags

Load comments