A year after being named a co-state champion, the Fairview High School boy’s basketball team’s journey to get back to the state stage was extended even further.
The Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the District 2C tournament, just needed a win in the opening round of the tournament and did just that, defeating Circle 51-47 on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
With the win, the Warriors secured a top-four spot in the tournament, meaning they will be advancing to the divisional. Only the top five teams from the district tournament get to advance.
However, Fairview will not be able to win the district title, as the Warriors lost to MonDak (no. 3 seed) 39-36 on Thursday, Feb. 18. With that loss, the Warriors will play on Saturday (Feb. 20) against Richey-Lambert for third place.
A nice variety of scoring and depth on offense gave the Warriors the win over Circle and helped them clinch a divisional berth.
Garrett George poured in 17 points to lead Fairview in the winning effort, George has been stepping up for the Warriors and playing well while Hunter Sharbono, who has been a starter this season, is out.
Kanyon Taylor was the other Fairview scorer in double figures, as he scored 12 points. Paul Hardy added eight points, Kaden Skogas added seven points, Brady Buxbaum added six points and Jeff Tjelde added one point.
The Warriors were able to score consistently throughout the game, scoring 14 points in the first and second quarter and 13 in the third. Fairview also scored 10 points in the fourth, not really having a bad quarter in the game scoring-wise.
While Fairview only shot 8-of-17 from the free throw line, the Warriors shot well everywhere else to get the win. Overall, they shot 17-of-30 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from three-point range.
Against MonDak on Thursday, the Warriors played well throughout the game, but some second-half momentum helped MonDak take and hold the lead late in the game.
At halftime, Fairview held a 19-13 lead, but a big third quarter is where the Thunder gained a lot of momentum and started to take over the game.
MonDak trailed by multiple possessions, but halfway through the third quarter, they started a run to get back into the game.
The Thunder ramped up their half court defense and their full court press, creating turnovers and creating more opportunities for themselves.
MonDak outscored Fairview 14-8 in the third. In the fourth, the teams traded blows to take the lead from each other, but MonDak held on late for the win.
Each time Fairview scored late in the fourth, it seemed like it was going to spark a run or momentum, but MonDak answered right back each time.
The leading scorer in the game, MonDak’s Darian Holecek (16 points), made two big three-pointers in the fourth. Kanyon Taylor was able to get a three-point attempt off with five seconds left, when Fairview trailed 37-36, but the shot fell just short and MonDak got the rebound.
After an inbounds play, Holecek made two free throws courtesy of an intentional foul and sank both with .9 seconds left, icing the game.
While Fairview already has a divisional spot secured, getting the highest finish possible is of course desirable, and while defeating Richey-Lambert will not be easy, it should be a competitive and entertaining third-place game.