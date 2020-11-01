Fairview and Scobey gave each other an intense first-round fight in the District 1C volleyball tournament, but the Lady Warriors were able to come out on top on their home court over the Lady Spartans on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Fairview, the No. 4 seed, and Scobey, the No. 5 seed, did not give each other any breathing room and were always hanging right there with the team in the lead.
“We were excited, nervous, we knew it was going to be a tough game, fourth and fifth seeds usually are,” said Fairview Assistant Coach Carielle Kloker.
The Lady Warriors won 3-1, but it was a very hard-earned victory as Scobey got better and better throughout the match.
Offense and defense were both clicking for Fairview, but Scobey’s defense started to get more adept at handling Fairview’s attack later in the match.
The Lady Warriors eventually found the gaps in Scobey’s defensive formation, and that attack was led by Megan Asbeck.
Asbeck had a terrific game, and when it came to her offense, her hits were hard and accurate. She made some mistakes, but there were completely outweighed by the positives she left on the court.
She stepped up in a big situation, and her performance, along with the whole Fairview team’s helped the Lady Warriors edge out the first-round victory.
“We’ve been working on (Megan’s hits) this week. She’s had a little bit of a hand-wrist issue, and just working with that and having her work a little bit better on her timing and she works hard for the tournament all week. I think that’s obvious for the payoff of it,” Kloker said.
Asbeck led the team in kills, along with Jadyn Gackle, with 13 each. Asbeck also led the Lady Warriors with five service aces.
Not bad for someone who was getting over a wrist-hand issue.
But as lethal as the Fairview attack was at times, it was also quieted for a bit by Scobey, and in the most critical points in the game.
The Lady Warriors took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-17, respectively, but Scobey came back hard. With how the Lady Spartans played in the first two sets, it was not a surprise that they took the third set.
The difference was that they were more prepared for Fairview’s hits and cut down their mistakes.
In the second set, every other Fairview point, on average, came via a kill by a front-row hitter.
In the third set, where Scobey won 25-20, Fairview only recorded seven kills, compared to the 12 in the second set.
Fairview held a 12-10 lead midway through the third set, but soon after, Scobey took a lead.
Scobey’s lead came after some Fairview mistakes, in combination with the Lady Spartans’ defense. Scobey jumped out to a 17-14 lead, Fairview tied the game at 19-19 a few volleys later and then Scobey took a commanding 23-20 lead.
Scobey closed out the set, bringing with it momentum for the third set.
Each time Fairview took a lead in the fourth set, Scobey answered right back, pulling to within one point or tying the game. Even when Fairview took a 23-20 lead, Scobey rattled off three points to tie it.
The Lady Warriors did get the final two points to close out the set and the match, but what a great match it was overall.
When Scobey won the third set and threatened to take the fourth set, the key was its defense handling Fairview hits better. Not only did they handle hits better, but the defense was in the right spots and ready to receive the Fairview hits.
That became a challenge for Fairview, but they did overcome it in the end.
“We just told the girls to mix it up, go wide go short, try to read the court a little bit better,” Kloker said.
Fairview Head Coach Mustafa Kara had to watch the game over a livestream, but he said the team played good and it was nice to get a playoff win.
He said the team served really well in the match, and that they had good free ball defense. One thing the team can improve through the rest of the playoffs is blocking Kara said, but overall, they played good.
Fairview finished with 49 kills, 11 blocks, 14 aces, 90 digs and 44 assists in the match. Morgan Slade led with seven blocks, and Teigan Taylor led with 34 assists (she also had three aces).
Gackle and Avery Seadeek led in the digs department, with 35 and 19 respectively.
Fairview now has the task of playing at Plentywood, the top team in the tournament, on Friday, Oct. 30.
It will be tough, but Kara said he thinks his team has the ability to win the match.