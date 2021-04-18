Fairview High School’s track and field team has some very good athletes leading the way, and so far this season, those athletes have shown up.
The Warriors boast three returning state placers from two years ago in seniors Paul Hardy and Jadyn Gackle, and junior Teigan Taylor. Hardy and Gackle represent the team well in the throwing events, and Taylor consistently finishes among the top in hurdles.
Katie Hurley, the head coach for the Warriors, talked about how these three athletes have done so far this season, as all three have gotten top five finishes already, and about how excited everyone is for the season.
Q: There wasn't a track and field season last year, so how has it felt for you and the team to get back out and compete after so long? After the first few meets of the season, how does the team look overall and how excited are you for the rest of the season?
A: It has been a blast to be back out on the track and watching the kids do great things. Last year was rough on a lot of kids and for us to be in school and being able to do athletics is truly a blessing. I have truly been enjoying the season this far and am excited to see what else this team on both the boys and the girls side can do, they are capable of so much fun and truly are a great group of kids.
Q: Are there any athletes in particular that have impressed you with their performances so far this season?
A: I think for sure all of the kids are competing really well these sophomores and freshmen are new to the high school track feel and have really impressed me all around. The upper class man I would have to say Paul Hardy is a returning senior as well as state champion in discus, and I feel like he has a really good shot at winning it again. Jadyn Gackle, another returning senior, got on the podium in both shot and disc in 2019 and I have a feeling she is going to do great things this year too. Teigan Taylor had a great showing her freshman year and is hungry to get back on the podium as well.