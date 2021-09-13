The Fairview High School volleyball team picked a win over visiting Frazer, ending the Fairview Homecoming week with a bang.

Fairview swept Frazer in three straight sets, picking up another win in what has been a good start to the season for the Lady Warriors.

The set wins came fairly easily for Fairview, but the third set was a little more intriguing.

Fairview ended up winning the set 25-12, but Frazer came out with a quick start that Fairview had to overcome.

Frazer went up 4-1 on the Lady Warriors, but Fairview quickly came back. The Lady Warriors turned things around and went up 12-5 over Frazer, but Frazer had one last push in them yet.

After a few service aces, Frazer came within five points, 15-10, of Fairview, keeping the game interesting.

Fairview was able to close out the set, though, going on a 10-2 run to do so.

After Fairview opened the season with its home tournament and picked up some wins since then, the win over Frazer has put Fairview in a good spot to do well this season.

Fairview’s next game is Thursday, September 16 at Nashua.

