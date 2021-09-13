Fairview volleyball defeats Frazer in Homecoming game By Sidney Herald Staff Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Scout Hopes (right) goes up for a kill against Frazer. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide The Fairview volleyball team huddles after its victory over Frazer on Saturday, September 11. Photos by Dillan Schorfheide Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Fairview High School volleyball team picked a win over visiting Frazer, ending the Fairview Homecoming week with a bang.Fairview swept Frazer in three straight sets, picking up another win in what has been a good start to the season for the Lady Warriors.The set wins came fairly easily for Fairview, but the third set was a little more intriguing.Fairview ended up winning the set 25-12, but Frazer came out with a quick start that Fairview had to overcome.Frazer went up 4-1 on the Lady Warriors, but Fairview quickly came back. The Lady Warriors turned things around and went up 12-5 over Frazer, but Frazer had one last push in them yet.After a few service aces, Frazer came within five points, 15-10, of Fairview, keeping the game interesting.Fairview was able to close out the set, though, going on a 10-2 run to do so.After Fairview opened the season with its home tournament and picked up some wins since then, the win over Frazer has put Fairview in a good spot to do well this season.Fairview’s next game is Thursday, September 16 at Nashua. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warriors Volleyball Win Game Sport Homecoming Fairview High School Volleyball Team Set Load comments Most Popular Sidney officials to crack down on public nuisances Sidney Schools superintendent gives update on the current COVID situation Sidney candidates answer questions at Sidney Young Professionals forum Richland has second highest active COVID cases in Eastern Montana SHS ag department receives tool donation Jeremy John Norby, 41 Shock and disbelief have been replaced by sadness, national pride What is the measure of a true Montanan? Local youth re-enact pioneer handcart journey Montana Districting Commission sets 2021 meeting dates Your Social Connection