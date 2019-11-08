The Eastern C Divisional volleyball tournament began Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Sidney High School. The Fairview Warriors were in the final match of the first round, opened as the away team, where they faced off in a highly competitive battle against the Wibaux Longhorns.
In the first set, Wibaux would hold on for a game one victory of 21-25. Fairview battled back in the second set, at one point being down 7-12, finally took over the lead at 21-20 and got the next four out of five points to take game two and tie the Longhorns at one set apiece.
In the third set, Fairview only conjured up 11 points after being tied up 7-7. After that, Wibaux scored the next 18 of 19 points, taking a game three victory of 11-25.
In the fourth set, Fairview and Wibaux battled all the way through, totaling 15 ties in the game. At 23-23, Fairview scored the final two points of the fourth set winning 25-23 and heading into the final set in determining who would be moving on to the winner’s bracket later that evening.
Fairview never lost the lead in the final set, capturing a 15-11 win, a 3-2 overall victory over the Wibaux Longhorns.
Fairview junior Jadyn Gackle led the team with 18 kills and 41 digs. Senior Hanna Skov totaled 43 assists and two aces, while fellow senior Macy Seadeek captured 12 kills and 35 digs. Junior Montana Zevenbergen had 10 blocks and right behind her was juniors Morgan Slade with eight and Emily Sundheim with seven.
Only one match went before the Warriors got back on the court in their second game of the night. This time, it was against the MonDak Thunder. The Warriors were the home team in the second match.
Fairview took an early lead of 2-8, but MonDak battled back tying it up at 10. But the Longhorns would never be able to take over the lead as Fairview would take the first set 22-25.
MonDak again kept it close in set two, holding a brief lead of 20-16 at one point in the match. But Fairview battled back winning set two 23-25.
While Fairview held the lead most of the third set, MonDak took a page out of Fairview’s playbook from the previous match and came up with a comeback winning 28-26 and heading into the fourth set down 1-2.
In what would be the final set of the match and game on the night, after withstanding another comeback from MonDak, Fairview held on to win 22-25 and an overall victory of three games to one.
Gackle led the team in the second match with six aces, 18 kills and 29 digs followed up with 15 kills and 23 digs by Seadeek. Skov had 34 assists, Zevenbergen and Sundheim tallied five blocks each. Junior Morgan Slade got three of everything in game two totaling three assists, three blocks and three aces.