The Fairview High School and Richey-Lambert volleyball teams clashed on Thursday, September 23 in Fairview, and the Lady Warriors came out on top in a 3-0 win.

Thursday's game was a good test for both teams, as they are both in the top half of the District 1C standings.

Fairview continued its hot start to the season, picking up its fifth conference win so far. Despite the loss, Richey-Lambert is still sitting in a good spot in the standings.

Fairview took the first set with a big 25-10 win, but Richey-Lambert fought back hard in the second set, losing by a small 25-22 final.

The Lady Warriors closed out the third set with a solid finish, taking the set 25-19.

Both teams have tough matchups right away after Thursday's action.

On Saturday, September 25, Fairview hosts North Country, and on Friday, September 24, Richey-Lambert hits the road to face Froid/Medicine Lake.

Tags

Load comments