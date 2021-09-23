Fairview volleyball edges out Richey-Lambert in win By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Sep 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Megan Asbeck gets ready to receive a hit and bump it to a teammate. Photo by Melissa Gackle Makyya Beyer gets ready to receive a hit and pass it to a teammate. Photo by Melissa Gackle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Fairview High School and Richey-Lambert volleyball teams clashed on Thursday, September 23 in Fairview, and the Lady Warriors came out on top in a 3-0 win.Thursday's game was a good test for both teams, as they are both in the top half of the District 1C standings.Fairview continued its hot start to the season, picking up its fifth conference win so far. Despite the loss, Richey-Lambert is still sitting in a good spot in the standings.Fairview took the first set with a big 25-10 win, but Richey-Lambert fought back hard in the second set, losing by a small 25-22 final.The Lady Warriors closed out the third set with a solid finish, taking the set 25-19.Both teams have tough matchups right away after Thursday's action.On Saturday, September 25, Fairview hosts North Country, and on Friday, September 24, Richey-Lambert hits the road to face Froid/Medicine Lake. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richey-lambert Fairview High School Volleyball Sport Warriors Set Volleyball Team Standing Load comments Most Popular UPDATE: Firefighters respond to blaze at Sidney Sugars Dan Nay, 26 Lack of critical thinking discredits Montana Nurses Association Gov. Gianforte announces rule to ease strain on hospital capacity Leader of statewide fake check scheme sentenced to 44 months in prison Gail M. Christensen, 78 Helping family members eat better turns into career change for Katie Herman Delbert Lee Waters, 77 Richard "Dick" Simmons, 82 Happiness is a choice Your Social Connection