Fans saw the Fairview High School volleyball team play well and make it to the Divisional Tournament, but the team’s performances are coming fresh off some of the toughest challenges a team could face during this pandemic era of sports.
Good all-around volleyball, with excellent defense and great offense, has been displayed by Fairview in the first three postseason games from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, so it would be hard for some to understand the context of their performances.
Because Fairview’s volleyball team is performing this well just a couple weeks after being in quarantine.
It’s shocking to learn because Fairview has played so well and looked so good and secured a spot in the Divisional Tournament, but the team has had to come back from being in quarantine and missing playing time.
The first game back for Fairview after being in quarantine was a matchup on Oct. 20 against the top team in District 1C, Plentywood, which Fairview lost.
After that, Fairview had four more matches to finish that week, winning three of them and taking a commanding spot in the top four of the district.
But Fairview only had that short time, which had five matches in five days, to get back to form and get ready for the ever-important District Tournament.
Winning three out of those five matches was a great feat, but it was not easy.
Fairview Head Coach Mustafa Kara said that the most challenging thing about coming back from quarantine and having to get ready so quickly is the team’s conditioning.
“I think we’re almost there, but the team didn’t come back with the conditioning we had. We all do jumping tests every week, so that’s one of the results I can tell, the jumping was lower than when we left,” Kara said.
Kara said that especially after the team had so many games in a short time, which was a challenge, he could tell that the conditioning was not back to where it was.
Kara added, though, that as far as the players’ skills and technical abilities go, they were fine, which did show in the District Tournament.
With the context of Kara saying that the team was not jumping as high, it was a tad noticeable, for example, in the team’s 3-1 win over Scobey on Oct. 29 that the hitters were not getting as much height on their jumps or power in their hits.
Otherwise, the defense was as good as it has been all year, and the offense still did great as well.
Considering those challenges the team faced recently, their accomplishment of making the Divisional Tournament is quite admirable.
But it was not the only obstacle Fairview faced; during the Divisional Tournament, Kara was in quarantine, so the team was playing without its head coach.
Luckily, Assistant Coach Carielle Kloker was there to still guide the team, and technology was handy for the staff to use.
Kara watched the games through a livestream and was texting back-and-forth with Kloker throughout the weekend.
Against Scobey, Kloker and Kara found out how different it was with the text-to-coach system.
At one point in the match, Kloker called a timeout after Scobey started getting momentum and scoring a fair amount. The stream was on a delay, so when that point in the match got to Kara, he texted Kloker about calling a timeout, which she already did.
But since Kara was on a delay, he could not know that Kloker called the timeout, which made for a funny coincidence when Kloker saw the text.
Kara said Kloker did a great job coaching and handling the unusual circumstances, adding that it was definitely the most unique way he has had to coach a game.
“I wish I’m there, of course. I’m kind of jumping up and down in here by the TV, but it is what it is. We have to do that way for now,” Kara said.
He added that texting back-and-forth did work a lot better than he expected.
Kara hopes to be able to be back in-person with the team for the Divisional Tournament this week.
As for the team, the players still played really well and will be a tough team to beat in the tournament.
With a few more days to prepare and get back to form, the Lady Warriors should be playing at their best again for this postseason run.