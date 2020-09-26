Fairview High School’s volleyball team started Homecoming on a good note by defeating Wolf Point 3 sets to 0 on September 25.
The Lady Warriors’ win was a combination of errors made by the Lady Wolves and good play from the Lady Warriors.
"We played well both defensively and offensively," said Fairview head coach Mustafa Kara.
What really hurt Wolf Point in the match was that Fairview would make runs throughout the sets that put Wolf Point on its heels, having to try and climb out of a deficit.
A few times, when Fairview started a run, a service ace or two typically aided the Fairview scoring, and Wolf Point usually misjudged the serves when they fell in for aces.
On top of that, after a short volley, Wolf Point would sometimes make a mistake that gave Fairview a point.
A lot of times, though, Fairview had some great hits that took the momentum away from anything Wolf Point tried to do.
The one thing that was consistent throughout the match, though, was the kills Fairview got.
A lot of Fairview’s points came from kills that were well-placed against the Wolf Point defenders. During big runs later in the match, Fairview found a hole in the middle of Wolf Point’s defense and nailed a lot of spikes there.
Fairview shut out Wolf Point ultimately, but the first set was a hard-fought victory for the Lady Warriors.
After starting with a small lead, Wolf Point took over and got ahead.
Every time Wolf Point scored, Fairview would as well, but the Lady Warriors could not get ahead. If Fairview got a point, Wolf Point would get one or two to stay ahead.
Finally, as both teams approached their 20th point, Fairview took the lead, after getting some hits to break through, and never looked back.
Fairview ended the first set with a 25-19 victory, and the next sets were easier.
Teigan Taylor served for Fairview to open the second set, and the Lady Warriors jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead.
Eventually the score was worked to a 13-7 lead for Fairview, when Dani Berry started serving and helped the Lady Warriors jump to a 16-7 lead, including two aces from Berry.
Fairview closed out the set on a 7-4 scoring margin, winning handily 25-12.
Wolf Point looked like it might have one more hurrah in it for the final set, as the Lady Wolves only trailed 10-9 in the third set.
Once again, though, Fairview went on a run and led 20-14, prompting Wolf Point to call a timeout.
Morgan Slade served down the stretch and led Fairview to get their final five points, winning 25-14.
Jadyn Gackle and Megan Asbeck led Fairview in kills, with 17 and 7 respectively. Emily Sundheim and Piper Hurley each had one block, and Berry had two service aces, while Taylor had one.
Fairview libero Avery Seadeek did a great job anchoring the defense, leading the team with 24 digs, and Gackle added 15 digs of her own. Taylor also led the team with 26 assists.
Overall, the team had 35 kills, two blocks, three aces, 59 digs and 28 assists.
Kara said he would like to see his team improve some more defensively, but overall they are playing well.
"Our team is stepping up in the season, our team performance is growing every day," he said.
Fairview also defeated Scobey on September 26 in a 3 sets to 1 result. The team had 54 kills, six blocks, 10 aces, 75 digs and 47 assists.