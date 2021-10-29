Fairview was this close to completing the upset of the tournament on Thursday, October 28.
The Lady Warriors (No. 8 seed) were coming off an early-morning victory over No. 9 seed Bainville in the first round of the District 1C Tournament, and before them stood the undefeated No. 1 seed Plentywood Lady Wildcats.
This is a Plentywood team that returned Liv Wangerin, likely the top player in the district, along with many others from a state-appearing team last year.
The matchup between the two Thursday afternoon was also a rematch from the Eastern C Divisional Tournament championship last year, in which Fairview lost to Plentywood in three sets.
All that history led to a quarterfinal matchup Thursday, in which the atmosphere made it seem as though it may have well been the district championship game.
The same resiliency Fairview showed last year, to come back in three straight games in the divisional, showed itself again in the quarterfinal game.
Fairview came out hot and with great energy, eventually taking an 18-13 lead over Plentywood in the first set, forcing a Plentywood timeout.
Things got a little scary after that, as the Lady Wildcats tied the set at 23 apiece on an impressive 10-5 run.
Emily Johnson, a sophomore who has stepped up greatly this season, closed out the set herself; she placed a kill perfectly in the back corner of Plentywood’s side of the court for the 24th point, and she aced the following serve to give Fairview the 1-0 lead.
Plentywood didn’t take all that too lightly.
The Lady Wildcats won the next two sets 16-25 and 19-25, but even in those sets, Fairview never looked out of the game.
That led to the fourth set, where once again, Fairview won 25-23 to force the tiebreaking fifth set.
Scout Hopes played a big part in that fourth-set win. She got a kill to tie the game at 23 apiece, and on the following volley, she got a huge block on Wangerin to put Fairview up 24-23.
All of Fairview’s players competed well, and Fairview’s depth off the bench really showed, as it wasn’t just the starting six who contributed.
The fifth set started in Plentywood’s favor, and it was enough for the Lady Wildcats to get the win and advance to the semifinals.
Plentywood jumped ahead 6-0 before Fairview scored, and the Lady Wildcats held their lead to close out the game.
With the loss, Fairview headed to the consolation bracket, awaiting the winner between MonDak and Scobey on Friday, October 29. Fairview’s game will be an elimination game.
Earlier in the day Thursday, in the first game of the tournament, Fairview defeated Bainville in four sets by the following scores: 22-25, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-7.