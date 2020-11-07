Broadus.
Richey-Lambert.
North Country.
All three teams were on the verge of either defeating or knocking Fairview out of the Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament this past weekend.
Up two sets to none over the Lady Warriors, they all three were on the cusp of keeping their postseasons alive while simultaneously ending Fairview's.
But each time, Fairview came back and won three straight sets to win the matches and stay alive, and the willpower and determination it took to do so was rewarded when the Lady Warriors secured a spot in the state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7.
It was such an improbable run, not because the team wasn't capable of doing it, but because their chance of winning looked to be next-to-none in those three matches.
A loss to Broadus would not have been the worst thing ever because it was the first round, and Fairview would still have had another game to play no matter what, but the win was certainly helpful.
Against Richey-Lambert and North Country on Friday, Nov. 6 though, it was win or go home.
"I will say the girls liked it difficult the last three days I guess. That's crazy. I'm glad we got enough conditioning and stuff so we were able to go five in a row," said Fairview Head Coach Mustafa Kara after his team came back to defeat North Country in the fourth-place match.
He added that he was really proud of his team for being able to get the wins under those circumstances.
What Kara said about the team's conditioning is a really important point because the team just got out of quarantine only a few weeks ago and hadn't been able to get back to complete form before the District 1C Tournament.
They got enough time to get their conditioning back up, though, and it showed this past weekend.
Each five-set match looked the same.
Fairview's opponent came out strong in the first two sets and had all the momentum in the world, and each time, Fairview came out looking flat and made mistakes.
Each time, though, when the third set rolled around, Fairview looked like themselves and started playing a lot better.
Each match, as it went on longer and longer and kept getting drawn out, the Lady Warriors seemed to get better and better, which is the opposite of what you would expect.
As Fairview got better later throughout the match and more consistent, its opponents seemed to make more mistakes and even get more tired at times.
Fairview kept taking the hits and weathering any runs opponents made, taking its time and playing well.
Obviously the team didn't want to go down 2-0 at all, but the Lady Warriors seemed comfortable down 2-0 rather than panicking.
Kara said he has a thought as to how the team picked things up in those dire situations.
"They just get fear in them, that's just my opinion, losing fear, and then everybody focuses more because if they lose that's it," Kara said.
Kara added that he wished the team didn't get down like that, but even so, it worked out.
The most important comeback took place in the fourth-place match against North Country, as the Lady Warriors were down by seven points in the fifth set but came back to advance.
Fairview turned the tables against Circle in the third-place match, winning the first two sets, then losing the third before closing thins out in the fourth set.
Luckily for the Lady Warriors, they avoided what would have been a terribly ironic turn of events.
In the championships match Sunday, Fairview fell to Plentywood in three sets, but the loss could not change the fact that the Lady Warriors are state-bound.
The state tournament starts Thursday, Nov. 12 and ends on Saturday, Nov. 14. A loss in the first match Thursday does not mean the Lady Warriors are done, however.
As it has been throughout the district and visional tournaments, losing teams in the first round face each other in the consolation side of the bracket, so Fairview has a couple opportunities to stay alive and keep going.
Since Fairview is the second team out of the Eastern Divisional, the team will face the top team out of the Western Divisional, which is Manhattan Christian.
Manhattan Christian is undefeated this season (including the postseason), and in total this season and postseason, Manhattan Christian has only lost four sets. They have also won 21 of their games with a shut out of their opponents.
The match between Fairview and Manhattan Christian is scheduled for Thursday at noon.
Plentywood, as the top team out of the Eastern Divisional, will face the second team out of the Western Divisional, which is either Lone Peak or Charlo, who are playing in a challenge game on Monday. That state match is then set for Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Fairview has a tall task ahead, but if anyone is ready for it, the Lady Warriors are. They had possibly the most difficult path to the state tournament out of the eight teams going, so they already know what it takes and are more than battle-tested at this point.