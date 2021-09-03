Fairview volleyball wins close match against Bainville By Sidney Herald Staff Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Fairview's Allison Axtman bumps the ball during a Sept. 2 home game against Bainville. The Lady Warriors won the match 3-2. Photo by Melissa Gackle Fairview's Megan Asbeck jumps up to hit the ball during a Sept. 2 home game against Bainville. Fairview won 3-2. Photo by Melissa Gackle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Fairview defeated Bainville on Thursday following a tough match that went into five incredibly close sets.The Lady Warriors secured the first set, winning it 25-21.However, they couldn’t keep the momentum in the second and third sets.Bainville bested them 25-16 in the second and 25-21 in the third.But Fairview wasn’t ready to tap out.They rallied together and stopped Bainville in the fourth set, winning it 25-20.They brought that new momentum with them into the fifth and final set, winning that one 15-9 and successfully securing the game.Fairview’s season is just starting, and they look for another win next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 11. They will host Frazer in what will be their Homecoming game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fairview Warriors Game Sport Set Volleyball Weekend Momentum Load comments Most Popular Jeremy John Norby, 41 Laurence “Larry” Stephen Garman, 62 Not all Montanans support amnesty for illegal aliens Richland Sheriff's Office warns of current scam Sidney Police searching for robbery suspect Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75 Charles Sylvester “Chuck” Dennis, 81 Carrie Lynn Breitling-Welnel, 50 Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81 Ditzy Duo has some crazy good deals for jewelry and much more Your Social Connection