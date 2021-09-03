Fairview defeated Bainville on Thursday following a tough match that went into five incredibly close sets.

The Lady Warriors secured the first set, winning it 25-21.

However, they couldn’t keep the momentum in the second and third sets.

Bainville bested them 25-16 in the second and 25-21 in the third.

But Fairview wasn’t ready to tap out.

They rallied together and stopped Bainville in the fourth set, winning it 25-20.

They brought that new momentum with them into the fifth and final set, winning that one 15-9 and successfully securing the game.

Fairview’s season is just starting, and they look for another win next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 11. They will host Frazer in what will be their Homecoming game.

